Next Article

Mnet's new girl group survival show, 'I-LAND 2' set for an April 18 premiere

K-pop: BIGBANG's Taeyang, Monica to guide contestants on 'I-LAND 2'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:53 am Mar 18, 202411:53 am

What's the story The hotly-awaited Mnet's new girl group survival show, I-LAND 2: N/a, is well on its way! After confirming actor Song Kang as the show's host, the South Korean music channel announced an impressive lineup of producers and performance directors on Monday. K-pop heavyweights like BIGBANG's Taeyang, dancers Monica and Lee Jung, and music producers 24 and VVN are joining the show, which is slated for an April 18 release.

Context

Why does this story matter?

For the second part, I-LAND 2 has partnered with YG Entertainment, diverging from the first season's collaboration with HYBE that resulted in the formation of the boy group ENHYPEN in 2020. Unlike its predecessor, the upcoming season will feature female contestants vying to debut in a new girl group. Managed by WakeOne, which currently oversees girl group Kep1er and boy band ZeroBaseOne, the resulting girl group from I-LAND 2 will sign an "industry standard" seven-year contract with the agency.

Details about the lineup

Taeyang, Teddy set to serve as producers

As the main producer, Taeyang will work closely with Teddy to find and nurture talented participants. Music producers 24—known for hits like BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU, Jennie's SOLO, Rosé's On The Ground, and Jeon Somi's DUMB DUMB—and VVN, who was associated with BIGBANG's Still Life and Jisoo's Flower, will also be part of the team. In a teaser video, Taeyang shared his eagerness to teach contestants about identity, skills, and character as a singer.

More about performance directors

Monica and Lee to act as performance directors

Famed dancers Monika and Lee Jung, who ignited a dance frenzy in Korea with the dance competition franchise, Street Woman Fighter, will take on the roles of performance directors for the show. Monica reportedly aims to help contestants develop qualities like stage presence and professionalism that may not be immediately apparent, in addition to teaching techniques. Lee, on the other hand, plans to instruct participants on skillful dancing.

Host and other details

Global audition amassed over 20K application

Actor Song, who recently garnered global attention with his performance in the supernatural romance drama My Demon, will undertake hosting duties for the show before embarking on his mandatory military service on April 2. His appointment was confirmed on March 11. Meanwhile, last year, the reality show conducted a global audition tour until October, amassing a staggering over 20,000 applicants, as reported by Mnet.

Controversy

Controversy surrounding 'I-LAND 2' ahead of premiere

While preparations for the premiere seem to be on track, a controversy recently erupted. An Instagram user claiming to be an on-site staff member accused the program's producer of "mistreating both the K-pop trainees and the staff." The post alleged that the producer delayed the shooting schedule and criticized the trainees for not appearing fresh enough, despite their fatigue. The post gained traction, prompting Mnet to issue an official statement refuting all allegations.