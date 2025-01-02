Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned director Rajamouli is crafting a two-part epic film, 'SSMB29', with actor Mahesh Babu, set to start filming in 2025.

'SSMB29': Rajamouli's two-part epic with Mahesh Babu officially launched

What's the story The eagerly-awaited film of acclaimed director SS Rajamouli, starring superstar Mahesh Babu, was officially launched on Thursday in Hyderabad. The event included a small pooja ceremony and the official handover of the script to Rajamouli. While the media was kept away from the gathering at Hyderabad's Aluminium Factory, pictures of Babu heading to the venue went viral in no time.

Production timeline

Rajamouli spent 2 years developing the script

Known for his grand-scale films, Rajamouli has reportedly spent the last two years carefully working on the script. The filming will start in the summer of 2025. The first part of this two-part tentpole will be released in 2027, while the second part will be released in 2029. The director will shoot the film till the end of 2026 and release it accordingly in the following years. The official cast announcement will be revealed soon during a press interaction.

Project insights

Film's budget, music, and shooting locations revealed

The globe-trotting adventure thriller is being made on a budget of ₹100 crore by KL Narayana under the Durga Arts banner. Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani will compose the music for the project. Top Hollywood technicians are also expected to work on the film, with Kenya being one of the primary shooting locations. Parts of the film will also be shot at Borra Caves in Vizag.

Actor's preparation

Babu's preparation and film's genre revealed

Babu has been training hard and has even changed his look for the role, staying out of the spotlight to keep it a surprise. The movie, written by Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, is said to be an action-adventure drama inspired by the style of Indiana Jones. As for rumors about Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining the cast, sources close to the team have denied them.