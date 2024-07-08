In brief Simplifying... In brief Renowned director Rajamouli has enlisted Nassar to conduct acting workshops for the cast of the upcoming Mahesh Babu-led film 'SSMB29'.

The duo has a history of successful collaborations, and Nassar's involvement is expected to enhance the film's production.

Mahesh Babu gears up for SS Rajamouli's film

Rajamouli requests Nassar to train Mahesh Babu-led 'SSM29' cast: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 05:31 pm Jul 08, 2024

What's the story Superstar Mahesh Babu is preparing to join the team of his upcoming film, tentatively titled SSM29, directed by SS Rajamouli, following a recent family vacation. In a surprising turn, the cast will be trained by veteran actor Nassar. Reports from Film Nagar reveal that Nassar will be taking workshops that will focus on dialectical nuances and precise articulation of words, leveraging his theater background and expertise in Telugu and Tamil literature.

'He has been hired to specially train actors...'

A source told the Deccan Herald, "He [Rajamouli] has specifically requested Nassar to conduct acting workshops in Hyderabad." "This time, he has been hired to specially train actors in Babu's magnum opus since few characters would be out of the box and need fine-tuning," he continued. "Actor Prabhakar played the dreaded role and his utterances in the Kiliki language were one of Nassar's suggestions to Rajamouli, and it turned out to be a big winner," he pointed out.

Nassar's involvement is expected to benefit 'SSMB29'

For those unaware, Babu and Nassar have a history of successful collaborations, having worked together on films such as Athadu (2005), Pokiri (2006), Dookudu (2011), and Aagadu (2014). Nassar's role in the pre-production phase of the forthcoming film is anticipated to be advantageous due to his commendable performance as Bijjala Deva in Rajamouli's Baahubali. The script for this high-profile project has been penned by Vijayendra Prasad.

Meanwhile, here's everything we know about the film so far

Rajamouli's upcoming venture is set to be a massive film, with an astounding budget. Reports suggest that this film will surpass the staggering ₹350-400cr budget of Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. With such an enormous investment, the new project is expected to deliver an awe-inspiring captivating story. There are indications that actor Prithviraj Sukumaran may be cast in a significant role in the film.