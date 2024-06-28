Netflix to adapt Tillie Cole's bestseller 'A Thousand Boy Kisses'
Netflix is set to develop a film adaptation of A Thousand Boy Kisses, the bestselling novel by UK author Tillie Cole, reported Deadline. The project will be directed by Stephen Chbosky, known for his work on The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Liz Maccie, who previously collaborated with Chbosky on the comedy Nonnas, will pen the script. The film will be produced under David Hoberman's company, Hobie Films.
'A Thousand Boy Kisses's: A tale of love and mystery
A Thousand Boy Kisses, published in 2016 by Bloom Books, revolves around seventeen-year-old Rune Kristiansen. After returning from Norway to Blossom Grove, Georgia, Kristiansen seeks answers about why his childhood friend and soulmate, Poppy Litchfield, abruptly cut him off. The novel became an international sensation and reportedly stayed on the New York Times bestseller list for seven months.
Chbosky and Maccie: A proven team for adaptations
Chbosky is celebrated for directing successful adaptations of popular novels like The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Wonder. He also directed the film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. Maccie, meanwhile, has a strong background in writing and co-producing. Her credits include Freeform's fantasy drama Siren and titles such as A Loud House Christmas, Black and Blue, and The Thirst.
Cole: A bestselling, popular author among the youth
Cole is a New York Times, USA Today, and Amazon bestselling author. She is mainly recognized for her work in romance, chick-lit, and young adult genres. Her most notable works include the Hades Hangmen series and the Sweet Home series. Fans can look forward to the sequel to A Thousand Boy Kisses, which is expected to be published later this year.