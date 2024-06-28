In brief Simplifying... In brief Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are set to star in the action drama 'Rakhtabeej', directed by Raj-DK.

The duo is currently preparing for their roles, with joint training sessions planned soon.

The directors, also working on 'The Family Man's' third season, aim to begin 'Rakhtabeej' in August.

This marks the third collaboration between the directors and Prabhu, who previously convinced them of her ability to handle challenging roles.

What's the story Aditya Roy Kapur, acclaimed for his debut in the web series The Night Manager, is confirmed to star in a new web series, per Mid-Day. After six months of discussions with director duo Raj-DK, Kapur reportedly gave his approval to the project in May. The upcoming series, tentatively titled Rakhtabeej, will also feature actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for her roles in Raj-DK's The Family Man 2 and the forthcoming Citadel: Honey Bunny.

'Rakhtabeej' leads begin preparations, shooting to start in August

The action drama Rakhtabeej will heavily depend on its two leads, Kapur and Ruth Prabhu. Both actors have already started preparing individually for their roles. "They will do joint training sessions soon," an insider revealed. The directors are currently busy with the shooting of The Family Man's third edition. If all goes as planned, they aim to kickstart work on Rakhtabeej in August.

The project will be third collaboration between directors-Ruth Prabhu

Speaking about working with Ruth Prabhu on The Family Man, the directors earlier said, "In the second season, the story moves towards a region where we wanted a Tamil actor." "It is because of the extreme conviction that she had; she was the one who convinced us that she could pull it off. I was trying to ask her whether she could actually do it, but she was very sure about it."