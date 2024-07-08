In brief Simplifying... In brief Jamie Dornan's popular thriller, 'The Tourist', is set for an Indian adaptation by Banijay Asia, known for their successful local versions of global hits.

The series, which follows an amnesiac protagonist unraveling his dark past, has been distributed worldwide by All3Media International.

What's the story Fifty Shades of Grey fame Jamie Dornan's acclaimed thriller drama series The Tourist (2022) is set for an Indian adaptation by Banijay Asia. Per Variety, the company secured the rights from All3Media International, the series' distributor. The original show, written by Harry and Jack Williams, features Dornan as an amnesiac who wakes up in Australia following a car crash. It is available to stream on HBO Max.

'The Tourist' plot and Banijay Asia's plans

The Tourist follows an amnesiac protagonist seeking answers about his identity, aided by a local woman who recognizes him. The clues they discover hint at a dark past he must escape from. Mrinalini Jain, group chief development officer for Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, expressed excitement about the adaptation, stating it offers "a unique blend of mystery and suspense" that will deeply resonate with Indian viewers.

Banijay Asia's impressive track record in adaptations

The Tourist has achieved global success, according to Sabrina Duguet, EVP for Asia Pacific at All3Media International. She expressed delight over its adaptation for the Indian market by Banijay Asia, praising their impressive track record in "creating high-quality local adaptations, and we are confident that they will deliver an exceptional version of this globally loved thriller." Previously, Banijay Asia has adapted shows like The Night Manager, Call My Agent, and The Trial for Indian audiences.

'The Tourist' international distribution and Banijay Asia's originals

The Tourist has been distributed internationally to over five continents by All3Media International. The series has aired with production partners BBC One in the UK, Stan in Australia, and ZDF in Germany. Originally, it was bankrolled by Two Brothers Pictures and Highview Productions. Meanwhile, besides adaptations, Banijay Asia is also known for its original productions such as Aarya, Dahan, Matsya Kaand, Bombay Begums, and Trial By Fire.