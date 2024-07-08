In brief Simplifying... In brief "Hanu-Man", a high-grossing Telugu film, tells the tale of Hanumanthu, a young man who gains Lord Hanuman's powers and uses them to protect his village.

The film is part of director Prasanth Varma's Cinematic Universe (PVCU), featuring a star-studded cast.

The success of "Hanu-Man" has led to the announcement of a sequel, "Jai Hanuman", and a third installment, "Adhira", expanding the PVCU and continuing the story of Lord Hanuman's powers.

Mega family members considered for 'Hanu-Man' sequel

'Hanu-Man' sequel: Producer eyes these two actors for Hanuman's role

By Tanvi Gupta 05:15 pm Jul 08, 202405:15 pm

What's the story The successful 2024 Telugu film, Hanu-Man's sequel might star either Ram Charan or Chiranjeevi as Lord Hanuman. Per a recent report, the film's producer, Chaitanya Reddy, is discussing the potential of casting members of the Mega family in this iconic role. Before the release of Hanu-Man, there were rumors about Chiranjeevi portraying Lord Hanuman. However, no official confirmation has been made yet regarding this casting decision for the sequel, Jai Hanuman.

Movie success

'Hanu-Man': A high-grossing Telugu film of the year

Hanu-Man, released earlier this year, narrates the story of a young man named Hanumanthu who acquires Lord Hanuman's powers after encountering a mysterious gem. The film is set in the fictional village of Anjanadri where Hanumanthu uses his new abilities to safeguard his fellow villagers from a wannabe superhero named Michael. The movie has been one of the highest-grossing Telugu films this year and has garnered critical acclaim for its direction, performances, and visual effects.

PVCU connection

Film is part of Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe

Hanu-Man is a significant part of director Prasanth Varma's Cinematic Universe (PVCU)—a shared superhero cinema universe. The film features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, and Vennela Kishore, among others. The end credits of Hanu-Man announced a sequel titled Jai Hanuman and a third installment named Adhira is also in development. This indicates the expansion of the PVCU and the continuation of the story revolving around Lord Hanuman's powers.