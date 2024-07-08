In brief Simplifying... In brief Yogi Babu's new film 'Boat', set in 1943 British-ruled India, is releasing on August 2.

The story follows 10 strangers on a boat during the Japanese attack on the Madras Presidency, with Babu's character making crucial decisions to protect his passengers.

The film's technical team includes industry veterans, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

Yogi Babu's 'Boat' to release on August 2

By Isha Sharma 05:08 pm Jul 08, 202405:08 pm

What's the story The upcoming film Boat, starring Yogi Babu and directed by Chimbudevan, is set to hit theaters on August 2, as announced by the makers on Monday. The movie features a star-studded cast including Gouri G Kishan, Madumkesh Prem, MS Bhaskar, and others. The film is produced by Maali and Maanvi Movie Makers in association with Chimbudeven Entertainment. In the Hindi market, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Ulajh will be released on the same day.

Plot details

'Boat' unveils gripping narrative set in 1943 British India

The film Boat is set in 1943 during the British rule in India, as revealed by its teaser. The plot revolves around 10 strangers seeking refuge on a boat amid the Japanese bombardment of the Madras Presidency. Babu plays a boatman who must make critical decisions to safeguard his passengers when they face a crisis at sea.

Crew details

'Boat's technical team brings together industry veterans

The technical team of Boat comprises industry veterans. Madhesh Manickam is the cinematographer, while Ghibran has provided the music score. The editing duties are handled by Mani Maran, and T Santhanam oversees the production design. Their combined expertise promises to deliver a visually stunning and gripping cinematic experience for audiences. Coming to Babu's career, the nationwide famous actor is known for his comic roles and has been a part of movies like Jawan, Mandela, and Chennai Express.