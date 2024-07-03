In brief Simplifying... In brief "Kalki 2898 AD", directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, is making waves at the global box office.

In just six days, it surpassed the first week earnings of the hit film RRR, raking in ₹142 crore.

With no major competition until July 26, the film is expected to continue its successful run, having already crossed the ₹600 crore mark globally.

'Kalki 2898 AD' breaks box office records

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:33 am Jul 03, 202410:33 am

What's the story The science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, has achieved a global gross of over ₹600 crore within six days of its release. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that the film garnered ₹27.85 crore across India on the sixth day, with Hindi collections surprisingly leading at ₹14 crore. This is significant as the film was primarily targeted toward Telugu-speaking states.

Box office comparison

'Kalki 2898 AD' mirrors 'RRR's Hindi success

Kalki 2898 AD is showing a similar trend to SS Rajamouli's global hit RRR in Hindi. RRR debuted with ₹20 crore and concluded its first week with ₹132 crore, a figure that Kalki 2898 AD surpassed in six days by earning ₹142 crore. The film now aims to reach RRR's Hindi run total of ₹272 crore.

Future projections

'Kalki 2898 AD' expected to dominate box office

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD has recorded impressive global numbers, believed to have surpassed the ₹600 crore mark with its Tuesday collections. With no major releases in sight for the next few weeks, the film is expected to continue its successful run at the box office until July 26 when Hollywood blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release.

Critical acclaim

'Kalki 2898 AD' received favorable reviews

The pan-Indian epic, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, received positive reviews upon its release last Thursday. The film's production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, announced that Kalki 2898 AD grossed ₹555 crore in four days. On its fifth day, the film added another ₹35 crore net in India.