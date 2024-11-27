Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent cricket match, Bengal's Abishek Porel shone with a career-best score of 81, helping his team secure a win against Mizoram.

Despite a challenging performance from Shami, who conceded 46 runs without taking a wicket, Bengal managed to chase down the target in just 15.3 overs.

Porel's impressive performance, including nine fours and four sixes, was complemented by Karan Lal's 67 runs, leading to a strong opening partnership. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mohammed Shami went wicket-less in Bengal's win (Image source: X/@BCCI)

SMAT: Abishek Porel stars in Bengal's win as Shami falters

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:09 pm Nov 27, 202402:09 pm

What's the story Mohammed Shami, the experienced fast bowler, went wicket-less in Bengal's recent eight-wicket victory over Mizoram in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This performance comes just days after his ₹10 crore deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2025 Indian Premier League mega auction. However, Abishek Porel, who was retained by Delhi Capitals, scored a match-winning 81 in the game. Here are the key stats.

Match highlights

Shami's bowling prowess shines in Bengal's victory

Shami, who claimed a match-winning 3/21 in his previous outing against Hyderabad, had a hard time against Mizoram. He was the most expensive bowler for Bengal in the match, having gone wicket-less and conceding 46 runs across four overs. Mohit Jangra, who scored a 49-ball 80*, particularly troubled Shami as Mizoram posted 157/4 while batting first at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C.

Batting performance

Bengal's openers secure win with strong partnership

Chasing Hyderabad's total, Bengal achieved the target in just 15.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. Openers Porel and Karan Lal put up a solid partnership, adding 131 runs in 12.4 overs and paving the way for their team's victory. Porel scored 81 runs off 45 balls while Lal scored 67 runs off just 40 deliveries.

Shami

A look at Shami's stats

Shami has been tremendous in the 20-over format, claiming 194 wickets across 159 games at 24.31, as per ESPNcricinfo. His economy reads 8.24 as the tally includes three four-wicket hauls. The veteran was in sensational form for Gujarat Titans in the 2022 and 2023 IPL seasons. He scalped 48 wickets across 33 matches for the franchise at 21.04. Shami overall owns 127 IPL scalps at an average of 26.86.

Porel

Career-best score for Porel

Porel, who smoked nine fours and four sixes during his stay, made a career-best 81. He has raced to 743 runs across 31 T20 matches at 29.72. This includes five fifties as his strike rate is 148.30. 360 of his runs have come in IPL as his strike rate in the cash-rich league is 152.54 (50s: 2).