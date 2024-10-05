Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Nagarjuna is facing legal heat as an NGO head accuses him of profiting from encroached land for years, demanding his arrest.

The actor's N Convention Centre, a popular event venue, was partially demolished for violating land use and environmental regulations, including encroaching on Tummidikunta Lake.

Nagarjuna, however, maintains the land is legally documented and cites a 2014 judgment stating no encroachment occurred.

Nagarjuna's land encroachment case deepens

NGO head files complaint against Nagarjuna over land encroachment

By Isha Sharma 04:33 pm Oct 05, 202404:33 pm

What's the story The Telangana Police have lodged a complaint against actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, following allegations made by Kasireddy Bhaskara Reddy, President of the NGO Janam Kosam Manasakshi Foundation. Reddy accused Nagarjuna of illegally constructing the N Convention Centre on land worth hundreds of crores. The disputed property is said to be located within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of Thammidikunta Lake.

Legal demand

Reddy seeks legal action against Nagarjuna for alleged offenses

Reddy has reportedly alleged that Nagarjuna has been profiting from the encroached land for several years. He is now demanding stringent legal action against the actor, including his arrest for these purported offenses. The complaint was filed at Madhapur police station in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the N Convention Centre—a popular venue for events such as weddings and corporate gatherings—was partially demolished by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) agency on August 24 due to these allegations.

Regulation breach

N Convention Centre reportedly violated land use and environmental regulations

The N Convention Centre, spread over 10 acres, reportedly breached several land use and environmental rules. It had reportedly encroached upon Tummidikunta Lake, occupying 1.12 acres within the FTL and an additional two acres within the lake's buffer zone. This action by HYDRAA was part of a larger initiative to eliminate illegal constructions encroaching on water bodies and public lands.

Legal defense

Nagarjuna earlier defended himself, citing legal documentation for land

In response to the partial demolition of his N Convention Centre, in August, Nagarjuna obtained a stay from the High Court. He labeled the demolition as unlawful and emphasized that the land is legally documented. On X, he stated, "I would like to reiterate that the land on which N-Convention was built is a patta documented land. Not even one cent of the land beyond that has been encroached upon."

Past judgment

Nagarjuna referenced past judgment, urged against speculation

Nagarjuna also referenced a past judgment from the special court of Andhra Pradesh Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act. The order, dated February 24, 2014, stated that no encroachment had occurred in Tummidikunta Lake. He further added that the formal argument has already been presented before the esteemed High Court and he will abide by its judgment. He's yet to comment on the new development.