Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an incredible century against Australia in Perth

ICC Test Rankings: Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal earns second spot

By Parth Dhall 02:09 pm Nov 27, 202402:09 pm

What's the story Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has climbed the second spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batters. Jaiswal achieved the feat after his brilliant performance against Australia in Perth, where he scored an incredible second-innings ton. Jaiswal's new career-high rating has pushed him ahead of New Zealand's Kane Williamson and England's Harry Brook. Meanwhile, Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah returned at the summit of bowling rankings.

Rising star

Jaiswal challenges Root in Test batter rankings

In the Test batter rankings, England's Joe Root remains at the top. However, he now has India's Jaiswal breathing down his neck after the latter jumped two places to second after scoring a brilliant 161 against Australia. This was his second away Test hundred. It must be noted that Jaiswal featured in his maiden Test in Australia. The performance also earned Jaiswal a fresh career-best rating of 825, just 78 points behind Root.

Feats

Jaiswal attained these feats in Perth

As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal became the third Indian after ML Jaisimha (101 in Brisbane, 1967-68) and Sunil Gavaskar (113 in Brisbane, 1977-78) to slam a century in their maiden Test in Australia. The southpaw now has the joint-third most Test tons for India before turning 23 (4). He also became the first Indian to score 1,500 runs in sa single World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Kohli's comeback

Kohli returns to top 15 in batting rankings

Another Indian cricket superstar, Virat Kohli, has jumped nine spots to 13th in the ICC Test Batting Rankings. This comes after he scored his 30th Test century in Perth. With this latest feat, Kohli has now equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most 50-plus scores in SENA countries. Although Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin didn't feature for India in the series opener, they remain the top two ranked all-rounders.

Career progression

Bumrah returns as top-ranked bowler

In another development, India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings. Bumrah achieved the feat after his brilliant show against Australia in Perth, where he took eight wickets. This isn't the first time Bumrah has achieved the coveted ranking. The Indian fast bowler has displaced South African speedster Kagiso Rabada at the top.