Starc and Hazlewood achieved the feat in Perth (Image source: X/@ICC)

Starc, Hazlewood become first Australian new-ball pair with this feat

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:08 am Nov 22, 202411:08 am

What's the story Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have scripted history by becoming the first Australian new-ball pair to take 400 Test wickets. The milestone was achieved on the opening day of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India at Perth Stadium. The duo's early strikes on India's top order left the visiting team reeling at the start of this high-profile encounter.

Early dismissals

Starc and Hazlewood's early strikes against India

Starc set the tone for Australia's dominant performance by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck in the third over. Hazlewood quickly followed suit, removing debutant Devdutt Padikkal after a 23-ball struggle. These early wickets put India on the back foot, highlighting the effectiveness of Australia's pace attack.

Impressive records

A look at their individual records

Starc, who debuted in 2011, has picked a staggering 358 Test wickets at an average of 27-plus. He is Australia's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests and second among pacers after Glenn McGrath. Hazlewood, who began his Test career in 2014, has taken 273 wickets in 70 matches at an average of just under 25. Both pacers boast 50-plus Test wickets vs India.

Dominant trio

Starc, Hazlewood, and Cummins: A formidable trio

Starc and Hazlewood have shared the field in 54 Tests, making a lethal trio with skipper Pat Cummins. This trio helped Australia defeat India in the 2023 World Test Championship final. Their skills and experience have been a major boon for Australia in pressure situations. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon is the other key member of this bowling attack.

Batting woes

India's struggle against Australia's pace attack

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India was left reeling against Australia's relentless pace attack. KL Rahul was the only stabilizing force for India after early setbacks. He saw both Jaiswal and debutant Padikkal fall for ducks to the fiery pace of Starc and Hazlewood. Notably, India have won each of their last four bilateral Test series against Australia, including two Down Under.