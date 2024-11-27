Summarize Simplifying... In short India's cricket team has climbed to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings following a strong performance against Australia.

In individual rankings, Jasprit Bumrah reclaimed the top spot in bowling with a rating of 883 points, while Yashasvi Jaiswal jumped to second in batting after scoring a match-winning 161.

Virat Kohli also improved his ranking, moving up to 13th place after an unbeaten 100.

Bumrah took eight wickets in Perth (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah reclaims top spot in ICC Test Rankings

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:58 pm Nov 27, 2024

What's the story India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings. Bumrah achieved the feat after his brilliant show in the series opener against Australia in Perth, where he took eight wickets. This isn't the first time Bumrah has achieved the coveted ranking. The Indian fast bowler has displaced South African speedster Kagiso Rabada at the top.

India's strong performance in ICC World Test Championship

India's stellar show against Australia again pushed them at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings. This puts them in a good position to make it to a third consecutive final. In another update, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a match-winning 161 in the Perth match, which helped him jump to a career-best second in batting rankings.

Virat Kohli's rise after unbeaten 100

In the latest ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, Virat Kohli has made a giant leap, jumping to the 13th place in the batting rankings. He ended his poor run in whites with an unbeaten 100* in Perth. Meanwhile, England's Joe Root continues to top the batting charts. Rishabh Pant, who continues at the sixth place, is the only other Indian besides Jaiswal in the top 10.

Bumrah's stellar show in Perth

Stand-in captain Bumrah led India's 295-run triumph in Perth, taking five wickets in the second innings and three in the fourth. The pacer also scripted the second-best match figures by a visiting captain in Australia. Bumrah now tops the bowling rankings with a rating of 883 points. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (4th) and Ravindra Jadeja (7th), who both missed th Perth match, are the other Indians in the top 10.