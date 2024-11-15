Watch: Rishabh Pant's hilarious 'bouncer' challenge to Jasprit Bumrah
The Indian cricket team has been sweating it out at the WACA ground in Perth, ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The focus of the training sessions has been on batting, with stalwarts like Virat Kohli spending a lot of time honing their skills. A practice match against India A was also arranged to give the team a taste of match simulation. In a lighter moment amid the intense training sessions, Rishabh Pant was spotted bowling to Jasprit Bumrah.
Pant's playful challenge to Bumrah during practice session
Pant, known for his antics and humor, rolled his arm over during practice session. This was done under the watchful eyes of India's bowling coach Morne Morkel. The wicket-keeper batter jokingly challenged Bumrah that he would get him out and even tried bowling bouncers at him. This incident brought some humor to the otherwise serious preparation phase for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Team India's preparation and Rohit Sharma's absence
As mentioned, the Indian team took part in an intra-squad warm-up at the WACA on Friday. However, skipper Rohit Sharma is yet to join the squad as he is expecting the birth of his second child. Despite his absence, head coach Gautam Gambhir is hopeful that Sharma would join the team before the first Test match starts on November 22 at Optus Stadium, Perth.