The franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) submitted their final list of retained players

IPL 2025: Full list of retained players by teams

By Rajdeep Saha 07:19 pm Oct 31, 202407:19 pm

What's the story The franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) submitted their final list of retained players ahead of the October 31 deadline. The likes of Rajasthan Royals and reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders have made the most number of retentions. Here's the final list of players retained by each of the 10 IPL sides ahead of the upcoming mega auction for the 2025 season.

KKR

KKR retain six players, including Narine and Russell

IPL 2024 champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, have announced their retained players for IPL 2025. The team has decided to retain Rinku Singh for ₹13 crore, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell for ₹12 crore each, Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh for ₹4 crore each. KKR now have ₹51 crore left in their purse out of the ₹120 crore budget for the upcoming auction.

RR

RR retain six players, including skipper Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals opted to retain their skipper Sanju Samson and star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal each for ₹18 crore. Meanwhile, promising figures such as Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel were retained for ₹14 crore alongside Shimron Hetmyer for ₹11 crore and pacer Sandeep Sharma for ₹4 crore. This leaves RR with a remaining purse of ₹41 crore out of the total budget of ₹120 crore.

SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad retain 5 players, including Klaasen and Head

IPL 2024 runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad, retained the likes of Heinrich Klaasen (₹23 crore), Pat Cummins (₹18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (₹14 crore), Travis Head (₹14 crore) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (₹6 crore). SRH have gone for their core group of players as they aim to challenge for the title. SRH now have ₹45 crore remaining in their purse.

CSK

CSK retain 5 players, including MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opted to retain skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad alongside veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja each for ₹18 crore. Meanwhile, foreign pacer Matheesha Pathirana was kept for ₹13 crore alongside Shivam Dube for ₹12 crore and MS Dhoni for ₹4 crore. CSK now have ₹55 crore left in their purse.

RCB

RCB retain 3 players, including Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have opted to retain star player Virat Kohli (₹21 crore). Kohli, who has been representing RCB since the inaugural edition, is the top scorer in IPL history. Alongside Kohli, RCB have retained Indian players Rajat Patidar (₹11 crore)and Yash Dayal (₹5 crore). RCB now have ₹83 crore remaining in their purse.

DC

DC retain 4 players; Rishabh Pant out

Delhi Capitals (DC) have opted to retain star Indian spinner Axar Patel (₹16.50 crore) and Kuldeep Yadav (₹13.25 crore) for the IPL 2025 season. Meanwhile, South Africa's promising player Tristan Stubbs (₹10 crore) keeps his place alongside Abishek Porel (₹4 crore). With this, DC have ₹73 crore remaining in their purse. DC let their skipper Rishabh Pant out.

LSG

LSG retain 5 players; KL Rahul out

Lucknow Super Giants let their skipper KL Rahul leave as he will now be part of the mega auction. LSG retained 5, including the likes of Nicholas Pooran (₹21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (₹11 crore) Mayank Yadav (₹11 crore), Mohsin Khan (₹4 crore) and Ayush Badoni (₹4 crore). LSG have ₹69 crore remaining for auction.

Information

PBKS retain 2 players

Punjab Kings have retained only 2 players in the form of Shashank Singh (₹5.5 crore) and Prabhsimran Singh (₹4 crore). PBKS will once again choose an entire fresh side, a theme of their recent IPL seasons. PBKS have ₹110.5 crore left.

Mumbai Indians

MI retain 5 players, including Pandya as skipper

Mumbai Indians (MI) opted to retain their core Indian players, keeping the likes of Jasprit Bumrah for ₹18 crore, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya at ₹16.35 crore each, Rohit Sharma at ₹16.30 crore and Tilak Varma at ₹8 crore. MI now have ₹45 crore left in the purse out of the ₹120 crore budget for the auction.

GUJ

Gujarat retain 5 players, including Gill and Rashid

Gujarat Titans (GT) decided to retain Rashid Khan for ₹18 crore, Shubman Gill for ₹16.5 crore and Sai Sudharsan for ₹8.5 crore. Meanwhile, Rahul Tewatia (₹4 crore) and Shahrukh Khan (₹4 crore) have also been retained. This means GT have ₹75 crore remaining in their purse out of the total ₹120 crore budget for the upcoming auction.