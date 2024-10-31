Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh's cricket captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, has expressed concern over the team's top-order batting failures and his own performance.

Bangladesh lost the 2nd Test by an innings

Najmul Hossain Shanto laments top-order failures after Bangladesh's innings defeat

By Rajdeep Saha 06:44 pm Oct 31, 202406:44 pm

What's the story Bangladesh cricket team captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, has expressed his disappointment over the team's top-order batting failures. He pointed out the issue after their crushing innings-and-273-run defeat to South Africa in Chattogram. The home side was bundled out twice in just 89 overs, registering a new low for any team at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium with a match aggregate of just 302 runs.

Team critique

Shanto criticizes team's preparation and performance

Shanto also criticized his team's preparation and performance, especially in red-ball cricket. He said, "We have been batting like this for a long time." He added that without strong top-order partnerships, the rest of the batters struggle. Shanto also accepted his own lack of runs as a reason for these collapses.

Personal struggle

Shanto admits to his own batting struggles

Shanto also admitted that his own lack of runs is contributing to the team's top-order collapses. He scored only 9 and 36 in Chattogram, and has managed just one half-century in his last 17 Test innings. Despite these struggles, Shanto insisted that he still enjoys leading the Bangladesh team and doesn't believe his captaincy role has negatively impacted his batting performance.

Captaincy future

Shanto's future as Bangladesh captain remains uncertain

Shanto's future as Bangladesh's captain still hangs in the balance. He has told BCB president Faruque Ahmed about his unwillingness to continue in the role. However, he made it clear that this decision isn't because of any discontent with his leadership duties on the field. Shanto also hinted that off-field distractions, like speculation over his captaincy and other matters, could be impacting the team's performance.

Summary

SA overcome Bangladesh

SA were all over the Bangladesh after electing to bat. They racked up 575/6d as Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, and Wiaan Mulder slammed tons. Bangladesh's Taijul Islam picked up a fifer. Bangladesh slumped to 48/8, but Mominul Haque's fine 82 helped them reach 159. Kagiso Rabada recorded a fifer. Bangladesh yet again perished for 143, with Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj sharing nine wickets. Maharaj was superb and claimed a fifer as Bangladesh suffered.