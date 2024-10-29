Summarize Simplifying... In short Deepti Sharma has climbed to second place in the ICC WODI Bowling Rankings, thanks to her impressive performance in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand.

Other players, including Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, and Sophie Devine, have also advanced in the rankings.

Other players, including Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, and Sophie Devine, have also advanced in the rankings.

Sharma's consistent performance, following her standout role in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, underscores her significant contribution to international cricket.

Deepti Sharma received a career-best 687 rating points

Deepti Sharma ascends to second in ICC WODI Bowling Rankings

What's the story Deepti Sharma, a star of the Indian women's cricket team, has moved to the second spot in the ICC WODI Bowling Rankings. The remarkable rise comes after her brilliant performance against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Sharma received a career-best 687 rating points, having raced past Kate Cross and Megan Schutt on the table. However, she trails Sophie Ecclestone by a huge 83 points.

Performance in ODI series against NZ

In the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand, which is level 1-1 ahead of today's decider, Sharma has picked three wickets at an economy of 3.42. Her performance has also helped her climb up the rankings. She is also well-placed in the T20I table, where she is ranked third behind Ecclestone and Sadia Iqbal.

Other players' progress in ICC rankings

From the ongoing India vs New Zealand series, a few players have also progressed in the ICC WODI rankings. Lea Tahuhu climbed three places to 12th, Amelia Kerr moved a spot to 13th, and Sophie Devine climbed nine places to share 30th among bowlers. Devine's 86-ball 79 and 3/27 in the second WODI, also saw her rise to eighth among WODI batters.

Sharma and Devine's rise in allrounders' table

Both Sharma and Devine have gained a lot within the top 10 on the all-rounders' table. While Devine has moved up two places to seventh, Sharma has climbed a spot to number four. This progress is a testament to their versatile skills and consistent performances in both batting and bowling during the series.

Sharma's form continues post ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Sharma's rise in the rankings comes after her stellar performances in the recently-concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE, where she was among India's best players. Her brilliant form has continued in the white-ball series against New Zealand at home. This consistent performance highlights her immense contribution to the team and her growing stature in international cricket.