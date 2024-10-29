Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajat Patidar, a cricketer from Madhya Pradesh, has made history by scoring the fifth-fastest century in the Ranji Trophy.

His explosive innings of 159 runs off 102 balls, featuring 13 fours and 7 sixes, surpassed the record of fellow Madhya Pradesh cricketer Naman Ojha.

Despite a rocky start in India's Test side earlier this year, Patidar has proven his worth in domestic cricket and as a key player for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL.

Patidar's fireworks helped his side wipe out a 132-run first-innings deficit

Rajat Patidar scores fifth-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history: Stats

By Parth Dhall 03:25 pm Oct 29, 2024

What's the story Madhya Pradesh cricketer Rajat Patidar has scripted history by scoring a century off mere 68 balls in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The incredible achievement came on the fourth day of his side's third-round match against Haryana in Indore. Patidar's fireworks helped his side wipe out a 132-run first-innings deficit. Haryana scored 440 in response to MP's 308 in the first innings. He later scored the fifth-fastest century in Ranji Trophy history.

Patidar's impressive innings ends at 159

Patidar's brilliant run in the second innings was finally ended by Aman Kumar, who sent him back for 159 runs off 102 balls. This helped MP declare on 308/4 and give Haryana a 177-run target. His innings was characterized by some explosive batting, which had 13 fours and 7 sixes. This century is Patidar's 13th in First-Class cricket. He shut his detractors after losing his spot in India's Test side.

Patidar enters record books

As mentioned, Patidar's century is now the fifth-fastest in the history of Ranji Trophy. He broke the record of his fellow Madhya Pradesh cricketer Naman Ojha, who had hammered a century off 69 deliveries. The record for the fastest hundred in the prestigious tournament is held by Rishabh Pant, who achieved the milestone in just 48 balls.

Patidar made his Test debut in February this year

Patidar broke into India's Test side earlier this year on the back of his impressive domestic run. He made his Test debut against England in Visakhapatnam in February. However, he managed only 63 runs in three Test innings in that series. Besides, Patidar has been a mainstay batter for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having scored 799 runs at a strike-rate of 158.84.