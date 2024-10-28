Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammad Rizwan, the new captain of Pakistan's white-ball cricket team, is committed to fostering team spirit and resilience.

He will be the 31st cricketer to captain Pakistan in ODIs and 12th in T20Is, leading the team in the upcoming series tours to Australia and Zimbabwe.

Rizwan is the new Pakistan's new white-ball captain (Image source: X/@ICC)

Mohammad Rizwan's humble response to 'king' tag as captain

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:05 am Oct 28, 202409:05 am

What's the story Pakistan's newly appointed white-ball cricket captain Mohammad Rizwan has humbly dismissed the notion of being a 'king.' Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Rizwan stressed on how he is a servant to his team members. "If I start considering myself a king as captain, then everything will fall apart. Rather, as a leader, I am here to serve the 15 men of the team," he said.

Team unity

Rizwan's commitment to team spirit and resilience

Rizwan further emphasized his dedication to building team spirit and resilience. He revealed that the team has been receiving messages of support, asking them to fight. "They keep sending us this message again and again, and we will try our best, to show the whole nation that there is no lack of fight in us," he said. This statement reflects Rizwan's commitment toward ensuring a strong performance from his team.

Captain's role

Rizwan outlines his responsibilities as captain

Rizwan also detailed his duties as the new skipper of Pakistan's white-ball cricket team. He said his job would be to carry out tasks, attend presentations, and handle conferences. "My role as captain is to carry out tasks, attend presentations, and handle conferences," he said. This clarification sheds light on the different responsibilities that come with leading a national cricket team.

Historic appointment

Rizwan's historic captaincy and upcoming tours

Rizwan will become the 31st cricketer to captain Pakistan in ODIs and 12th in T20Is. "I am deeply honored to be appointed as Pakistan's white-ball captain," he said. The PCB has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming white-ball series tours to Australia and Zimbabwe, starting from November 4. Rizwan will lead both these teams, marking a significant milestone in his cricketing career.