Summarize Simplifying... In short In a stunning display of cricket, Noman Ali took 8 wickets for just 46 runs against England, marking his maiden 10-wicket match haul in Tests.

Alongside Sajid Khan, the duo became the 7th pair in history to claim all 20 wickets in a Test match, a feat not achieved by a Pakistani pair since 1956.

This match also saw two Pakistani spinners take a five-wicket haul in the same match for the first time since 1987. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Noman now owns the 2nd-best figures in an innings for Pakistan versus England in Tests (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Noman Ali attains these feats with majestic 8-fer versus England

By Rajdeep Saha 01:27 pm Oct 18, 202401:27 pm

What's the story Noman Ali, Pakistan's star left-arm spinner, was sensational with the ball in the 4th innings of the 2nd Test match versus England in Multan. His eight-wicket haul (8/46) helped the hosts beat England by 152 runs and level the 3-match series 1-1. England were folded for 144 as Noman led the show. He claimed 11 wickets in the match to attain several feats.

Bowling

Noman cleans England up

England resumed Day 4 on 36/2 and needed 261 runs with 8 wickets in hand. Sajid Khan removed Ollie Pope in the second over of the day and it was Noman, who took over. He cleaned England up with the final 7 scalps. England batters used the sweep shot and that was a risk as Noman with his subtle offerings thwarted the visitors.

Numbers

Noman floors England with 8 wickets in 4th innings

Pakistan bowled 33.3 overs of spin in the 4th innings and Noman was the star. He claimed 8 wickets for just 46 runs from 16.3 overs (1 maiden). As per ESPNcricinfo, Noman now owns the 2nd-best figures in an innings for Pakistan versus England in Tests. Abdul Qadir holds the record (9/56 in 1987).

Do you know?

Maiden 10-wicket match haul for Noman in Tests

Noman claimed three wickets in England's first innings and followed that up with an eight-fer. With 11 scalps, this is now his maiden 10-wicket haul in a Test match (11/147). Noman also took his 5th five-wicket haul (innings). He owns 58 wickets at 29.70.

History

Noman and Sajid torment England

Noman and Sajid claimed all 20 wickets of England in the 2nd Test. Notably, Sajid finished the match with 9 wickets. As per Cricbuzz, they are now the 7th duo to take all 20 scalps in a Test match. They are also the 2nd Pakistani pair to attain the feat after F Mahmood (13) & Khan Mohammad (7) vs AUS, Karachi, 1956.

Do you know?

2 Pakistan spinners take five-wicket haul in a match

For the first time since the year 1987, two Pakistani spinners have taken a five-wicket haul in the same match. Overall, this is the seventh instance for Pakistan.

Multan

Noman scripts more records

With his 8/46, Noman now owns the best bowling figures in Multan (Tests). He toppled Sajid, who had earlier made this record in England's first innings (7/111). Meanwhile, Noman now owns the 3rd-best match figures for Pakistan versus England in Tests after 13/101 - Abdul Qadir, Lahore, 1987 and 12/99 - Fazal Mahmood, The Oval, 1954.