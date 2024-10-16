Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to AB de Villiers
Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has paid a heartfelt tribute to his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate, AB de Villiers, after the latter's induction into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame. De Villiers was honored along with England's Alastair Cook and India's Neetu David. In an open letter to the inductees, Kohli hailed de Villiers as "the most talented cricketer" he has ever played with. Here's more.
Kohli praises de Villiers's unique impact on cricket
Kohli's letter also emphasized de Villiers's unique impact on cricket, writing, "the Hall of Fame is a representation of your impact on the game, and yours has been truly unique." He added that while many players may have impressive statistics, only a few can have a profound impact on those watching the game. This ability to enthrall audiences is what makes de Villiers so special, according to Kohli.
Kohli admires de Villiers's dedication to team success
Kohli also admired de Villiers's undying commitment toward his team's success, saying "it was never about someone else. It was never about competing with another player." He praised de Villiers's knack of delivering under pressure and his will to win matches for his team. This selfless dedication, Kohli said, is something he respects a lot and has learned from during their time as teammates.
Kohli credits de Villiers for teaching him resilience
Kohli credited de Villiers with teaching him the importance of resilience and keeping a positive outlook, no matter what happened in the past. He said "it doesn't matter what you have done in the last four games, it is about how you approach the game today." This lesson from de Villiers has been instrumental in shaping Kohli's own approach to cricket.
Kohli recalls de Villiers's self-belief and adaptability
Kohli also recalled a memorable 2015 Test match in New Delhi, where de Villiers showed his adaptability and team spirit. Despite the tough conditions, de Villiers faced 297 balls and scored 43 runs in a bid to save the match for South Africa. This performance, according to Kohli, is a testament to de Villiers's unwavering self-belief and his ability to adapt based on his team's needs.
Decoding the overall stats of AB de Villiers (international cricket)
In 114 Test matches, de Villiers amassed 8,765 runs at 50.66. He slammed 22 tons and 46 fifties. In 228 ODIs, the versatile batter smashed 9,577 runs at 53.50 (100s: 25, 50s: 53). In T20Is, he scored 1,672 runs from 78 games at 26.12.