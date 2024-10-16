Summarize Simplifying... In short Virat Kohli has expressed his admiration for AB de Villiers, highlighting his unique impact on cricket and his dedication to team success.

Kohli credits de Villiers for teaching him resilience and the importance of a positive outlook, regardless of past performances.

He also recalls de Villiers's memorable performance in a 2015 Test match, demonstrating his adaptability and unwavering self-belief.

De Villiers's impressive stats include 8,765 runs in 114 Test matches, 9,577 runs in 228 ODIs, and 1,672 runs in 78 T20Is. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

AB de Villiers inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to AB de Villiers

By Rajdeep Saha 07:53 pm Oct 16, 202407:53 pm

What's the story Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has paid a heartfelt tribute to his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate, AB de Villiers, after the latter's induction into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame. De Villiers was honored along with England's Alastair Cook and India's Neetu David. In an open letter to the inductees, Kohli hailed de Villiers as "the most talented cricketer" he has ever played with. Here's more.

Unique contribution

Kohli praises de Villiers's unique impact on cricket

Kohli's letter also emphasized de Villiers's unique impact on cricket, writing, "the Hall of Fame is a representation of your impact on the game, and yours has been truly unique." He added that while many players may have impressive statistics, only a few can have a profound impact on those watching the game. This ability to enthrall audiences is what makes de Villiers so special, according to Kohli.

Team spirit

Kohli admires de Villiers's dedication to team success

Kohli also admired de Villiers's undying commitment toward his team's success, saying "it was never about someone else. It was never about competing with another player." He praised de Villiers's knack of delivering under pressure and his will to win matches for his team. This selfless dedication, Kohli said, is something he respects a lot and has learned from during their time as teammates.

Resilience lesson

Kohli credits de Villiers for teaching him resilience

Kohli credited de Villiers with teaching him the importance of resilience and keeping a positive outlook, no matter what happened in the past. He said "it doesn't matter what you have done in the last four games, it is about how you approach the game today." This lesson from de Villiers has been instrumental in shaping Kohli's own approach to cricket.

Memorable performance

Kohli recalls de Villiers's self-belief and adaptability

Kohli also recalled a memorable 2015 Test match in New Delhi, where de Villiers showed his adaptability and team spirit. Despite the tough conditions, de Villiers faced 297 balls and scored 43 runs in a bid to save the match for South Africa. This performance, according to Kohli, is a testament to de Villiers's unwavering self-belief and his ability to adapt based on his team's needs.

Information

Decoding the overall stats of AB de Villiers (international cricket)

In 114 Test matches, de Villiers amassed 8,765 runs at 50.66. He slammed 22 tons and 46 fifties. In 228 ODIs, the versatile batter smashed 9,577 runs at 53.50 (100s: 25, 50s: 53). In T20Is, he scored 1,672 runs from 78 games at 26.12.