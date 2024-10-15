Summarize Simplifying... In short Former cricketer Aakash Chopra's social media post sparked a debate after he responded to a troll with a reference to Pakistan's spot-fixing scandal.

Meanwhile, India's Women's T20 World Cup 2024 journey ended following New Zealand's victory over Pakistan, despite Pakistan limiting New Zealand to just 11 runs in 20 overs.

Ex-Indian fast bowler Munaf Patel expressed disappointment over Pakistan's poor fielding, which contributed to the loss and subsequently knocked India out of the tournament.

Pakistan lost to New Zealand (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Women's T20 WC: Aakash Chopra takes dig at Team Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:28 am Oct 15, 2024

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has taken a hilarious dig at the online debate over Pakistan's fielding in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The team dropped eight catches in their must-win match against New Zealand, which not only knocked them out but also India. "In Asia, we don't 'drop' players...we 'rest' them. In fact, we don't even drop catches...we rest the ball on the ground," Chopra posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Chopra's post sparked a fiery debate among fans on X. One user, who tried to take a dig at the former cricketer, was given a fitting reply by Chopra. The fan had posted a picture from an India-Pakistan match of Jasprit Bumrah overstepping while bowling, captioning it as "In Asia, we don't do a no ball. We just cross the line." Chopra replied with a photo from the infamous spot-fixing scandal where Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir bowled a massive no-ball.

India's WT20 WC journey ends after NZ's victory

India's Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign ended after New Zealand's thumping 54-run win over Pakistan in Dubai. India's only hope of making it to the semifinals was a Pakistan win with a lesser net run rate than theirs. However, despite limiting New Zealand to a paltry 110/6 in 20 overs, Pakistan's batting fell apart and they were bundled out for mere 56 runs in 11.4 overs.

Former Indian fast bowler Munaf Patel was disappointed with Pakistan's fielding against New Zealand. He took to social media to highlight the number of catches dropped by the team during the match. The dropped catches came in different overs of the game and affected the outcome massively. The poor show not only ended Pakistan's slim chances but also knocked India out of the tournament.