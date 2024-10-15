Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand triumphed over Pakistan to reach the semi-finals of the WT20 World Cup for the first time since 2016, despite a low score of 11.

Pakistan's fielding was heavily criticized, with eight dropped catches, leading to former Indian fast bowler Munaf Patel expressing his disappointment on social media.

Pakistan's batting also collapsed, resulting in a historic low score of 56, marking the end of their and India's journey in Group A of the tournament. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pakistan dropped eight catches against NZ

WT20 WC: Munaf Patel reacts as Pakistan drop 8 catches

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:19 am Oct 15, 202410:19 am

What's the story In a do-or-die ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group A match, Pakistan suffered a disappointing defeat against New Zealand in Dubai on Monday. The team dropped as many as eight catches during the match, which played a major role in their 54-run defeat. Not only did this end Pakistan's hopes of progressing, but it also saw India being knocked out of the tournament.

Semi-final qualification

New Zealand secures semi-final berth after 4 years

New Zealand's win over Pakistan has taken them to the semi-finals for the first time since 2016. Although Pakistan's spin attack restricted them to a paltry 110/6, New Zealand successfully defended the score. Openers Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer gave a solid start to the White Ferns, scoring 39 runs without loss during the powerplay.

Fielding woes

Pakistan's fielding blunders draw criticism

Pakistan's fielding was a major talking point of the match, with catches being dropped in the 5th, 6th, 8th, 16th and 18th overs. Three more were missed in the final over of New Zealand's innings. These errors drew criticism from former India fast bowler Munaf Patel who expressed his disappointment on social media platform X.

Twitter Post

Here is the post!

Batting collapse

Pakistan's batting collapse leads to historic low

In reply to New Zealand's total, Pakistan was bundled out for mere 56 runs - the second lowest all-out total in tournament history. This brought an end to both Pakistan and India in Group A of the tournament. The experienced duo of Fatima Sana and Nida Dar tried to steady the innings with a 32-run partnership, but their efforts weren't enough to avoid a humiliating defeat.