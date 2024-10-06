Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Women's T20 World Cup, former Aussie captain Meg Lanning leads with 992 runs in 35 matches, followed by Alyssa Healy with 945 runs in 40 matches, and Beth Mooney with 651 runs in 24 matches.

Lanning's average is 39.68, Healy's strike rate is the highest at 128.39, and Mooney's average is the best at 46.5.

These powerful performances have contributed to Australia's multiple title wins. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Beth Mooney's average of 46.5 is the best among players with at least 500 WT20 WC runs (Image source: X/@ICC)

Women's T20 World Cup: Batters with most runs for Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:13 pm Oct 06, 202412:13 pm

What's the story Australia successfully commenced their ICC Women's T20 World Cup title defense with a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Star opener Beth Mooney spearheaded Australia's chase, leading the team to reach the 94-run target within just 14.2 overs. She scored an unbeaten 43 off 38 balls. En route to her stay, she went past 650 WT20 WC runs. Here we look at the Aussies with 600-plus runs in the competition's history.

#1

Meg Lanning - 992 runs

Former Aussie captain Meg Lanning tops the list for scoring 992 runs across 35 matches in the competition's history. As per ESPNcricinfo, her average of 39.68 is the third-best among players with at least 500 WT20 WC runs. Lanning's tally includes one ton and four fifties. She powered the Aussies to Women's T20 WC title wins in 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023.

#2

Alyssa Healy - 945 runs

Mooney's long-time opening partner Alyssa Healy is next on the list. She has hammered 945 runs across 40 matches at 27.79. Healy's strike rate of 128.39 is the highest among batters with 300 or more runs in the WC. She also boasts the second-most 50-plus scores in the tournament (7). Her highest score reads 83.

#3

Beth Mooney - 651 runs

With her latest knock, Mooney has raced to 651 runs across 24 matches in the tournament. Her average of 46.5 is the best among players with at least 500 WT20 WC runs. Her strike rate reads 118.36 as Mooney has already clobbered six fifties in the tournament. Notably, she recorded match-winning 70-plus scores in the finals of the 2020 and 2023 editions.