Women's T20 World Cup: Batters with most runs for Australia
Australia successfully commenced their ICC Women's T20 World Cup title defense with a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Star opener Beth Mooney spearheaded Australia's chase, leading the team to reach the 94-run target within just 14.2 overs. She scored an unbeaten 43 off 38 balls. En route to her stay, she went past 650 WT20 WC runs. Here we look at the Aussies with 600-plus runs in the competition's history.
Meg Lanning - 992 runs
Former Aussie captain Meg Lanning tops the list for scoring 992 runs across 35 matches in the competition's history. As per ESPNcricinfo, her average of 39.68 is the third-best among players with at least 500 WT20 WC runs. Lanning's tally includes one ton and four fifties. She powered the Aussies to Women's T20 WC title wins in 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023.
Alyssa Healy - 945 runs
Mooney's long-time opening partner Alyssa Healy is next on the list. She has hammered 945 runs across 40 matches at 27.79. Healy's strike rate of 128.39 is the highest among batters with 300 or more runs in the WC. She also boasts the second-most 50-plus scores in the tournament (7). Her highest score reads 83.
Beth Mooney - 651 runs
With her latest knock, Mooney has raced to 651 runs across 24 matches in the tournament. Her average of 46.5 is the best among players with at least 500 WT20 WC runs. Her strike rate reads 118.36 as Mooney has already clobbered six fifties in the tournament. Notably, she recorded match-winning 70-plus scores in the finals of the 2020 and 2023 editions.