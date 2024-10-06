Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Women's T20 World Cup, four bowlers have taken 40 or more wickets.

Australian Schutt and South African Ismail share the top spot with 43 wickets each, followed by England's Shrubsole with 41, and another Australian, Perry, with 40.

Bowlers with 40 or more wickets in Women's T20 WC

What's the story Australia's Megan Schutt has made cricket history by equaling the record for the most wickets taken in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This achievement came during Australia's opening match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah, where she claimed three wickets for just 12 runs. Her outstanding performance helped Australia secure a six-wicket victory. Here we look at the bowlers with 40-plus wickets in the competition's history.

Megan Schutt - 43 wickets

With her latest spell, Schutt has raced to 43 wickets in 25 games in the Women's T20 WC history at an economy of 5.86. The Australian boasts two four-wicket hauls in the competition as her best figures read 4/18. Schutt's tally of 13 wickets at 10.31 in the 2020 event is the joint-most for a bowler in a T20 WC edition.

Shabnim Ismail - 43 wickets

Schutt now shares the top spot with former South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail. She featured in the first eight T20 World Cups. With 43 wickets in 32 games at an economy of 5.83, she is now the joint-leading wicket-taker in Women's T20 WCs. Her best T20 WC campaign came in 2023 as she took eight wickets at 16.12.

Anya Shrubsole - 41 wickets

Former England pacer Anya Shrubsole is next on the list. The right-arm fast bowler played 27 matches in the gala competition and returned with 41 wickets. Her economy is a sensational 5.32 as 3/6 read her best figures. Notably, Shrubsole also holds the record of scalping the most wickets in a T20 WC edition, 13 at 7.53 in 2014.

Ellyse Perry - 40 wickets

In Ellyse Perry, we have another Australian on this list. Arguably the finest all-rounder in women's cricket history, Perry has scalped 40 wickets across 43 Women's T20 WC matches as she has been conceding runs at just 5.79. In terms of wickets, Perry enjoyed her best campaign in 2018 as she clocked nine wickets at 9.88.