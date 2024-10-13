Summarize Simplifying... In short Jaydev Unadkat, the left-arm pacer, showcased a stellar performance in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, bagging six wickets against TN and restricting them to 96 runs.

With this, Unadkat's tally in First-Class cricket reached 431 wickets, including 24 five-wicket hauls.

He also recently signed a two-year deal with Sussex, where he previously helped secure the Division Two title.

Unadkat helped Sussex win Division 2 title in County (Photo credit: X/@SussexCCC)

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jaydev Unadkat bags six wickets versus TN

By Rajdeep Saha 02:00 pm Oct 13, 202402:00 pm

What's the story Jaydev Unadkat claimed wickets versus Tamil Nadu in Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 opener. Tamil Nadu were in control of the clash when they resumed at 273/3 on Sunday (Day 3). However, Unadkat limited the damage by claiming four wickets as TN perished for 367 runs. He had got crucial wickets of N Jagadeesan and Baba Indrajith on Saturday. Here are further details.

Unadkat floors TN on Sunday morning

Saurashtra managed 203 runs in the first innings before managing to bundle out TN and not allowing them to run away. Unadkat's four wickets in the morning session saw TN get restricted to 301/8. However, TN added 66 runs thereafter.

In-form Unadkat races to 24 five-wicket hauls

Unadkat took 6/61 from 24 overs. He bowled six maidens. With this performance, Unadkat has raced to 431 wickets in First-Class cricket. He averages around 22. As per ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm pacer took his 24th five-wicket haul in FC cricket. He also owns 21 four-fers. Unadkat was recently seen playing for Sussex in the County Championship. He took 22 scalps from five games.

Unadkat signs new two-year deal with Sussex

Unadkat has signed a new two-year deal with Sussex for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The 32-year-old helped Sussex win the Division Two title. "I can't wait to be back for the next season and further," he told the club's website. "I would like to thank Farby [Paul Farbrace] and everyone in the team for making me feel like I belong here."