Summarize Simplifying... In short The Women's T20 World Cup has seen some stellar bowling performances in knockout matches.

Julie Hunter, Megan Schutt, Sophie Devine, and Ayabonga Khaka have all made their mark, with Hunter and Schutt leading Australia to victory in 2012 and 2020 respectively.

These athletes have showcased their skills, claiming impressive wickets and maintaining commendable economy rates, contributing significantly to their teams' successes.

Megan Schutt already has eight wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup (Image credit: X/@megan_schutt)

Women's T20 World Cup: Best bowling figures in knockout matches

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:29 pm Oct 16, 202407:29 pm

What's the story The top four teams for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 knockout phase are - Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and the West Indies. Over the years, several bowlers have stepped up in the knockout stages of the Women's T20 World Cup. Ahead of the semis, we explore the best bowling figures in Women's T20 WC knockout matches.

Julie Hunter - Australia (5/22 vs West Indies), Colombo 2012

Julie Hunter managed to scalp five wickets vs West Indies during the semi-final of the 2012 Women's T20 WC. Hunter recorded figures of 5/22 (her best T20I figures) in 3.2 overs with an economy of 6.60. Australia won by 28 runs, folding WI for 87. Hunter claimed 33 wickets (32 T20Is) while averaging 18.33 (ER: 5.87). She claimed one four and five-wicket haul each.

Megan Schutt - Australia (4/18 vs India), Melbourne, 2020

In the 2020 Women's T20 WC final, Megan Schutt took 4/18 from 3.1 overs as Australia won their fifth title, defeating India by 85 runs. Schutt has eight wickets in the ongoing event at 5.87. Overall, she has claimed 145 wickets from 117 T20Is at 17.15. Her economy rate reads 6.28. She owns one fifer and four four-fers in WT20Is.

Sophie Devine - New Zealand (4/22 vs WI), Mumbai, 2016

During the second semi-final of the 2016 Women's T20 WC, Sophie Devine managed figures worth 4/22 (her best T20I figures) in her four overs. WI won by six runs, after setting a target of 144, (NZ: 137/8). Overall, Devine owns 117 wickets from 141 T20Is, while averaging 19. She has an economy rate of 6.58. She owns one four-wicket haul in T20Is.

Ayabonga Khaka - SA (4/29 vs England), Cape Town, 2023

Ayabonga Khaka picked up 4/29 against England during the second semi-final of the 2023 Women's T20 WC. Khaka's four wickets (four overs) saw SA win by six runs after setting a target of 164, (ENG: 158/8). Overall, Khaka owns 51 wickets from 66 matches at a rate of 6.61, whilst averaging 28.62. Her best bowling figures are 4/23. She also owns two four-wicket hauls.