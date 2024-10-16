Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia's women's cricket team, having dominated the T20 World Cup with victories over India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, now faces South Africa.

Despite a few injuries, Australia's performance remains strong, while South Africa, with a 3-1 tournament record, has struggled historically against Australia.

The match in Dubai will spotlight key players like Australia's Megan Schutt and South Africa's Tazmin Brits.

South Africa have done well in the tournament (Image Source: X/@ICC)

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Favorites Australia face South Africa

By Rajdeep Saha 08:16 pm Oct 16, 202408:16 pm

What's the story The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 promises a thrilling encounter as Australia gear up to face South Africa in Dubai. The match is a rematch of the 2023 final, where South Africa suffered a heartbreaking loss on home soil. The Australian team, led by Alyssa Healy, has remained unbeaten in this tournament with four consecutive victories. Australia are the outright favorites to win as they are also record holders of the tournament.

Team performance

Australia's journey and injury concerns

Australia's road to this stage has been nothing short of phenomenal. In their last group match, they registered a nine-run win over India. Before that, they overcame the likes of Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka by big margins. However, the team did suffer a few setbacks with captain Alyssa Healy sustaining a foot injury during their match against Pakistan. Fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck was also ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury in the same match.

Opponent's stance

South Africa's performance and historical record

On the flip side, South Africa Women have a 3-1 record in this tournament, with their only loss coming from England. The Laura Wolvaardt-led team is expected to stick with the winning combination as there are no injury concerns. Historically, South Africa's record against Australia is not so great with just one win out of 10 T20Is played between the two sides.

Match anticipation

Venue insights and players to watch

As mentioned, the match will be played in Dubai, a venue where South Africa have played three matches this tournament and Australia just one. As per ESPNcricinfo, the average first-innings score at this venue is 126, with India scoring the highest total of 172 against Sri Lanka. Key players to watch include Australia's Megan Schutt and South Africa's Tazmin Brits. Schutt owns 8 scalps in the ongoing tourney. Meanwhile, Brits has smashed 155 runs from four games at 51.66.