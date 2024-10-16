Summarize Simplifying... In short Ellyse Perry tops the list for most wickets in T20 World Cup knockout matches with 14 wickets.

She's closely followed by Megan Schutt with 13 wickets, Jessica Jonassen with nine, and Sophie Devine with eight.

These impressive figures highlight their significant contributions to their respective teams in the high-pressure knockout stages of the tournament.

Aussie all-rounder Ellyse Perry owns 14 wickets in Women's T20 WC knock-out matches (Image credit: X/@ICC)

Women's T20 WC: Bowlers with most wickets in knockout matches

By Pavan Thimmaiah 08:27 pm Oct 16, 202408:27 pm

What's the story Australia have won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup six times and are looking to better their record after qualifying for the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament. Meanwhile, 2016 champions West Indies and maiden title contenders New Zealand and South Africa are also in the race. Here we decode bowlers with the most wickets in the knockout matches in Women's T20 World Cups.

#1

Ellyse Perry - Australia, 14 wickets

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ellyse Perry holds the record for most wickets in T20 World Cup knockout matches. She has claaimed 14 wickets in 13 games, averaging 16.92. Notably, she has bowled 41.3 overs, conceding 237 runs at an economy rate of 5.71. Overall, Perry has 126 WT20I wickets from 161 matches, with a best of 4/12. She owns 8 scalps in the ongoing tourney.

#2

Megan Schutt - Australia, 13 wickets

Megan Schutt owns 13 wickets in eight T20 World Cup knockout matches. She has bowled 27.5 overs, giving away 159 runs while averaging 12.23, (ER: 5.71). Her best figures are 4/18. Overall, she has claimed 145 wickets from 117 T20Is at 17.15. Her economy rate reads 6.28. She owns one fifer and four four-fers in WT20Is.

#3

Jessica Jonassen - Australia, nine wickets

Jessica Jonassen managed to claim nine wickets in 10 T20 World Cup knockout games at 24.11 (ER: 6.20). She has bowled 35 overs, conceding 217 runs and recorded a best spell of 3/20. Overall, she has taken 96 wickets in 105 matches, averaging 19.62. Her economy rate is 5.76. Jonassen's best performance is 5/12. She owns three four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.

#4

Sophie Devine - New Zealand, eight wickets

Sophie Devine has taken eight wickets in six T20 World Cup knockout games, bowling 17.2 overs for 85 runs. Her economy rate is 4.90 and she has an average of 10.62. Her best figures are 4/22. Overall, she has claimed 117 wickets from 141 T20Is, averaging 19. Her economy rate reads 6.58. She has one four-wicket haul in WT20Is.