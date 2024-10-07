Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer Arundhati Reddy faced a reprimand for her conduct during an ICC Women's T20 World Cup match, after her dismissal of Pakistani batter Nida Dar.

Indian cricketer Arundhati Reddy reprimanded for send-off to Nida Dar

What's the story Indian all-rounder Arundhati Reddy has been reprimanded and awarded one demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC), for her send-off of Pakistan's Nida Dar. The incident occurred during the 20th over of Pakistan's innings in an ICC Women's T20 World Cup match, when Reddy gestured toward the pavilion after dismissing Dar. This is Reddy's first offense in a two-year period set by ICC for demerit points.

Reddy breached ICC Code of Conduct

The ICC confirmed that Reddy had breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The article relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match." Reddy accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee without contesting it.

Charges raised by on-field umpires

The charges against Reddy were raised by on-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Lauren Agenbag, third umpire Jacquline Williams, and fourth umpire Claire Polosak. Despite the incident, Reddy's performance in the match was exceptional. She was named Player of the Match for her career-best bowling figures of 3/19 in four overs, which helped restrict Pakistan to a modest total of 105.

Reddy's performance instrumental in India's victory

Reddy's brilliant show also saw her dismissing key Pakistani batters Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, and Aliya Riaz. Her dismissal of Dar was especially important as the experienced Pakistani batter was looking to score important runs for her team in the final stage of the innings. Even though her over-the-top reaction got her into trouble, Reddy's show helped India register their first win in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai.