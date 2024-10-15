Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh holds the record for the lowest Women's T20 World Cup total, scoring just 46 against West Indies in 2018.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka also had disappointing performances, with Pakistan scoring 56 against New Zealand in 2022 and 60 against England in 2009, while Sri Lanka managed only 60 against New Zealand in 2023.

These totals reflect some of the most challenging moments in Women's T20 World Cup history.

Pakistan have been crashed out of the 2024 WT20 WC

Decoding the lowest all-out totals in Women's T20 World Cups

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:24 pm Oct 15, 202401:24 pm

What's the story Pakistan's women's cricket team faced a major blow at the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, as they registered their lowest-ever score in a women's T20I. The team was bowled out for a mere 56 runs by New Zealand in Dubai, setting a new low in their tournament history. The dismal performance saw them crash out of the competition on October 14. Here we look at the lowest all-out totals in WT20 WC history.

#1

Bangladesh - 46 vs West Indies, 2018

The lowest Women's T20 WC total still belongs to Bangladesh, who were bowled out for 46 by West Indies in 2018. Chasing 107 for the win at Providence, Bangladesh put up a terrible batting display as none of their batters could enter double digits. Fargana Hoque, who scored 8, was their highest run-scorer as their innings ended in just 14.4 overs. Deandra Dottin claimed a five-wicket haul.

#2

Pakistan - 56 vs New Zealand, 2022

Pakistan needed to chase down 111 in only 10.4 overs, a move to boost their net run rate sufficiently to qualify for the tournament semi-finals. In a bold move, Pakistan promoted Aliya Riaz to open alongside Muneeba Ali. However, that move backfired as the team lost regular wickets. Muneeba (15) and Fatima Sana (21) were the only Pakistan batters to enter double digits as four players bagged ducks. As a result, Pakistan were folded for 56 in 11.4 overs.

#3

60 - vs England, Taunton 2009

In the 2009 Women's T20 World Cup, Pakistan set another painful record, collapsing for just 60 runs against England in Taunton. Despite England's modest total of 123, they comfortably triumphed. Bismah Maroof (13) and Sajjida Shah (10) were the only Pakistan players to touch the 10-run mark that day as the team could only survive 16.5 overs.

#4

Sri Lanka - 60 vs New Zealand, 2023

Sri Lanka's attempt to chase down 163 against New Zealand in the league game of the 2023 edition failed miserably. None of their batters could get going as the entire team was all out for 60 in just 15.5 overs in Paarl. While skipper Chamari Athapaththu scored 19, number eight Malsha Shehani (10) was the only other Sri Lankan to enter double digits that day.