Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Bengaluru Test, New Zealand scored 402, with key contributions from Devon Conway, Will Young, and Ravindra.

Conway's aggressive 91-run knock set the tone, while Ravindra's quickfire century, his maiden in Asia, and Southee's counter-attacking 65 helped NZ recover from a shaky start on Day 3.

Southee also surpassed Virender Sehwag's record of sixes in Test cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rachin Ravindra slammed his maiden Test ton in Asia (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Bengaluru Test: New Zealand score 402 after bowling out India

By Parth Dhall 01:54 pm Oct 18, 202401:54 pm

What's the story New Zealand have gained a massive lead over India on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test in Bengaluru. Ton-up Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee hammered the Indian bowlers early in the day, thereby propelling the Kiwis to 402. Devon Conway earlier smashed a fine 91 to bolster NZ, who now lead by 356 runs. India were bowled out for 46 on Day 2.

Innings

Summary of NZ's innings

Devon Conway and Tom Latham laid NZ's foundation with a 67-run stand. However, Kuldeep Yadav broke the stand after sending back Latham. Conway found support from Will Young as the two added 75 runs for the second wicket. They departed before stumps on Day 2. Although the Indian bowlers brought NZ down to 233/7 (Day 3), Ravindra and Southee's century-plus stand powered them.

Conway

Conway falls short of his century

Conway gave NZ a solid start after India collapsed in the first two sessions on Day 2. Conway defied the challenging conditions by negotiating Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. His stylish sweeps and reverse-sweeps were on display when spin came into play. In the 40th over, Conway fell to Ashwin while trying to be aggressive. He scored a 105-ball 91 (11 fours and 3 sixes).

Ravindra

A quickfire ton from Ravindra

NZ returned for 180/3 on Day 2. Despite losing two quick wickets the next morning, NZ were bolstered with a fine knock from Ravindra. Although Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja perturbed the other end, Ravindra kept on scoring. He brought up his century off just 124 balls in the 80th over. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Ravindra for a 157-ball 134 (13 fours and 4 sixes).

Stats

Ravindra's maiden Test ton in Asia

Ravindra, who made his Test debut in 2021, has registered his second century in the format. He also has three half-centuries to his name. In 10 Tests, the Kiwi batter has to 806 runs and carries an average of 44.77. Ravindra owns 466 runs from five Tests at 46.60 at home. In Bengaluru, he recorded his maiden Test ton in Asia.

Information

Ravindra enters record books

Ravindra has scored the first century by a New Zealand batter in India since Ross Taylor's 113 at the same venue in 2012 (against India). Taylor led the Kiwis in that match won by India.

Southee

A counter-attacking knock from Southee

Southee came to the middle after New Zealand were down to 233/7 on the third morning. He joined forces with Ravindra and continued to extend NZ's lead. The duo took NZ to 370 before Siraj dismissed Southee. The latter departed for 65 off 73 balls (5 fours and 4 sixes). His big hits against both pacers and spinners were on display.

Sixes

Southee goes past Virender Sehwag

Southee's third maximum in the first innings took his total tally to 92, going past Sehwag's record of 91 sixes in Test cricket. He had recently gone past West Indies's Brian Lara (88) during the Sri Lanka series. The overall list of sixes in Test cricket is currently led by England's Ben Stokes, with 131 maximums from 106 matches.

Bowlers

What about Indian bowlers?

Jadeja was the pick of India's bowlers as he took three wickets for 72 runs in 20 overs, including a maiden. Kuldeep, who also scalped three wickets, ended NZ's innings after dismissing Rachin. Siraj snapped up two wickets, while Bumrah and Ashwin ended up taking a wicket each. As expected, Bumrah was India's most economical bowler (2.20).

Information

A historic lead for New Zealand

As per Cricbuzz, NZ's 356 is the joint fourth-biggest lead taken by a visiting team against India in India in Tests. In 1948, India conceded a 356-run lead to the West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium.