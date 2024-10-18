Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand cricketer Tim Southee scored his first Test half-century in India, taking his team to a score of 370.

This feat also saw him surpass Indian cricketer Sehwag's record of 91 sixes in Test cricket, with Southee now boasting 92.

He is also closing in on former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum's record of 107 sixes in Test cricket.

Southee slammed a 73-ball 65 in Bengaluru (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Tim Southee slams maiden Test fifty in India, overtakes Sehwag

By Parth Dhall 01:12 pm Oct 18, 2024

What's the story New Zealand speedster Tim Southee made a mark with the bat in the ongoing 1st Test against India in Bengaluru. Southee smashed a 73-ball 65 on Day 3, guiding the Kiwis past 350. He also stitched a century-plus stand with Rachin Ravindra. During his stay, Southee also went past Indian legend Virender Sehwag in terms of sixes in Test cricket. Here are the key stats.

A fine knock from Southee

Southee came to the middle after New Zealand were down to 233/7 on the third morning. He joined forces with Ravindra and continued to extend NZ's lead. The duo took NZ to 370 before Mohammed Siraj dismissed Southee. The latter departed for 65 off 73 balls (5 fours and 4 sixes). His big hits against both pacers and spinners were on display.

Southee's maiden Test fifty in India

As mentioned, Southee slammed his maiden Test century in India. Overall, it was his seventh half-century in the format. Southee, NZ's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, is also a potent batter down the order. He has now raced to 2,180 runs from 103 matches. As many as three of his seven fifties in the format have come against England.

Southee overtakes Sehwag in terms of sixes

Southee's third maximum in the first innings took his total tally to 92, going past Sehwag's record of 91 sixes in Test cricket. He had recently gone past West Indies's Brian Lara (88) during the Sri Lanka series. The overall list of sixes in Test cricket is currently led by England's Ben Stokes, with 131 maximums from 106 matches.

Southee eyes McCullum's record

Southee is now just 15 away from equaling former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum's record for the most sixes for their country in Test cricket. McCullum, the incumbent head coach of England, hammered 107 sixes in his illustrious Test career.