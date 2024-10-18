Laura Wolvaardt praises Anneke Bosch as SA Women enter final
South Africa's women cricket team created history by defeating Australia in the semi-final of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup. This was the first time the six-time world champions were defeated by South Africa in a T20 World Cup match. The win was largely thanks to Anneke Bosch's brilliant performance, which took South Africa to their second consecutive T20 World Cup final.
Bosch's masterclass leads South Africa to victory
Bosch's 48-ball 74 was a match-winning performance that left critics and opponents stunned. Her brilliant innings helped South Africa script history. Captain Laura Wolvaardt, who saw Bosch's spectacular display from the other end during their 96-run stand, praised her teammate at the post-match press conference. Wolvaardt called Bosch's performance "unbelievable" and "probably the innings of her career."
Wolvaardt commends Bosch's intent and execution
Wolvaardt praised Bosch's intent and execution on the day. She said the team had always believed in Bosch's ability, even though she hadn't had the best tournament so far. Wolvaardt said, "I think she used a lot better options today. The sweeps were coming out really nice. That reverse was pretty cool." The captain also said South Africa's knowledge of the Dubai venue, where they played three of their four league games, helped them win.
Wolvaardt remains focused on upcoming final
Despite the historic win, Wolvaardt remains focused on the upcoming final. She said, "Obviously very satisfying. I think it always feels like Australia, that last hurdle that we need to get through to someone to work up and now we've actually done that." However, she also stressed on the importance of not getting too excited as there's still a big game to play.