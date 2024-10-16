Summarize Simplifying... In short Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is set to retain key players for IPL 2025, including Pat Cummins and Abhishek Sharma, who significantly contributed to the team's performance last season.

Klaasen is SRH's first retained player

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad set to retain key trio

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set for the retention of three key players for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The franchise is set to retain South African power-hitter Heinrich Klaasen as their top pick. ESPNcricinfo reports that Klaasen will receive ₹23 crore as the first retained player. This decision comes after his impressive performance in IPL 2024 where he scored 479 runs from just 15 innings. Here's more.

SRH finalize Cummins and Abhishek for IPL 2025

Apart from Klaasen, SRH are also finalizing Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins and Indian all-rounder Abhishek Sharma. The franchise will retain Cummins, who led the team in IPL 2024, for ₹18 crore. Sharma's retention comes at a cost of ₹14 crore. Both players contributed significantly to the team's performance last season with Cummins leading them to the final and Sharma having the highest scoring rate among top-10 run-getters.

SRH likely to retain Head and Reddy

The report adds that SRH are also mulling over retaining Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy for IPL 2025. Head was fourth on the overall run-getters list. He finished IPL 2024 with 567 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 191.55. Meanwhile, Reddy, who debuted for Team India against Bangladesh recently, scored 303 runs at 142.92 and claimed three wickets last season. The franchise has until October 31 to make the final call, according to the IPL's deadline.