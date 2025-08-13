Agnihotri to visit Kalighat temple before releasing 'Bengal Files' trailer

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri will be unveiling the trailer of his upcoming film The Bengal Files in Kolkata . Before the launch, he plans to visit the Kalighat temple to seek blessings. He will also pay homage at Shahid Minar after the trailer release. The film's first teaser, released in June, had sparked controversy with its disturbing visuals and serious tone.

Film details Everything about 'The Bengal Files' The Bengal Files, written and directed by Agnihotri, is the third installment in his "Files" trilogy after The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumaar. It will be released on September 5, 2025. The film was accused of creating distress ahead of West Bengal's assembly elections.

Legal issues Legal action against 'The Bengal Files' Agnihotri recently hit back at the legal action taken against The Bengal Files by the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. He accused the state government of trying to "suppress" his film but promised to continue with his promotional activities. In a video message, Agnihotri said that multiple FIRs have been filed against him and his team in several places. The Calcutta High Court has paused all FIRs against Agnihotri until August 26.