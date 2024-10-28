Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricketer Mohammad Amir defended his teammate Shan Masood after interviewer Ramiz Raja focused on past losses rather than Pakistan's recent Test series win against England.

Amir criticized Raja's approach, suggesting he should have highlighted the team's comeback and the standout performances of players like Saud Shakeel, Sajid Khan, and Noman Ali.

This victory marked Pakistan's first home series win since early 2021 and their first against England since 2015. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mohammad Amir criticized Raja's questioning style (Image source: X/@ICC)

Mohammad Amir hits out at Ramiz Raja for Masood interview

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:00 am Oct 28, 202409:00 am

What's the story The Pakistan cricket team recently celebrated a series victory against England, their first home soil triumph since 2021. However, the post-match interview conducted by Ramiz Raja with captain Shan Masood has sparked controversy. Raja's focus on past failures rather than the team's recent success has drawn criticism from veteran Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir.

Interview backlash

Amir questions Raja's approach in post-match interview

During the interview, Raja questioned Masood about his team's previous six consecutive losses, a question that surprised many. This line of questioning drew a strong response from Amir, who questioned Raja's focus on past failures rather than celebrating the series win. Amir expressed his disappointment in a video that surfaced online.

Defense

Amir defends Masood and criticizes Raja's questioning

Defending Masood, Amir said Raja should have concentrated on the series win and future plans instead of mocking the captain. He sympathized with Masood, slamming Raja for his disrespect. "I was feeling so bad for Shan," Amir said in his video message, adding that despite years of on-air experience, Raja appeared clueless about what to ask a winning captain.

Victory details

Pakistan's historic series win against England

The Test series win was Pakistan's first at home since they beat South Africa in early 2021. It was also their first Test series win against England since 2015. The team staged a stunning comeback after an initial loss, clinching a nine-wicket win in Rawalpindi. The historic feat ended a long wait for a home Test series win, adding to the controversy of Raja's post-match interview focus.

Match highlights

Key players in Pakistan's series win

Saud Shakeel, Sajid Khan, and Noman Ali were key to Pakistan's series win. The team saw a lot of changes, including the omission of big names like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam. Sajid scripted history by becoming the first spinner to take a 10-wicket haul in a Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while Noman took six wickets in the second innings.