England are 36/2 at stumps (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

2nd Test: Pakistan well on top against England (Day 3)

By Rajdeep Saha 06:16 pm Oct 17, 202406:16 pm

What's the story Pakistan are well on top after claiming crucial English wickets on Day 3 of the 2nd Test being held in Multan. After resuming the day on 239/6 the visitors perished for a score of 291 after Pakistan managed 366 in their 1st innings. Sajid Khan floored the visitors with a 7-wicket haul. In response, Pakistan managed 221 thereafter. England are 36/2 at stumps.

Pakistan don't let England run away

Overnight batter Brydon Carse was sent back by Sajid early on in the day before Matthew Potts and Jamie Smith got dismissed to leave England reeling at 262/9. However, 29 runs were added for the final wicket by Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir.

Sajid Khan claims 7/111 against England

The spinner played a key role on Day 2 by picking four scalps. He claimed another three wickets on Day 3 to finish with 7 scalps. His 7/111 from 26.2 overs saw him race to 32 scalps from nine matches at 33.28. He owns two five-wicket hauls and a match-haul of 10 scalps. As per ESPNcricinfo, 27 of his wickets have come in Asia.

Agha Salman chips in for Pakistan with half-century

In their 2nd innings, Pakistan were in a spot of bother at 156/8. However, the presence of Agha Salman helped them get to 221. It was a solid effort from Salman, who smashed 63 runs from 89 balls (4s: 5, 6s: 1). Earlier, Pakistan lost crucial wickets. Salman walked in when his side was 114/5. Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel played an important hand (31).

Shoaib Bashir claims four-fer versus Pakistan

Bashir's spinning delivery dismissed Abdullah Shafique in the 6th over. The latter got a faint edge to be caughy behind. Shan Masood was Bashir's next scalp in the 10th over. A lovely ball bowled slower through the air saw an edge get derived. A fuller delivery got the better of Saim Ayub in the 15th over. In the 47th over, Bashir got Noman Ali.

Bashir races to 23 Test wickets in Asia

In 11 Test matches for England, Bashir has raced to 38 scalps at 37.23. This was his maiden four-fer in Tests. He also owns three fifers. Bashir has claimed 23 scalps in Asia at 38.

Leach does well for England

After scoring vital runs at number 10, Leach was handy with the ball. He picked up three scalps for 67 runs, having bowled 17 overs. Leach bowled three maidens. In Pakistan's first innings, Leach took a four-fer.

England need another 261 runs to win

England are 36/2 at stumps and need another 261 runs to win the match. Sajid got the key wicket of Ben Duckett in the opening over. England's first innings centurion attempted the sweep and was dismissed cheaply for a duck. Fellow opener Zak Crawley departed for three. Noman Ali got his scalp. Ollie Pope (21*) and Joe Root (unbeaten 12) are at the crease.

Dropped catches see England suffer

Notably, Salman was on 4 when he gave two chances in one over off Brydon Carse. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith and Root dropped the same respectively. That proved to be costly as Salman and Sajid frustrated England.