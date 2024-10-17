Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2nd Test, Pakistan's Sajid Khan showcased a stellar performance, claiming 7/111 against England.

His game-changing four-wicket haul included key players like Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Ollie Pope.

With this, Khan has now secured 32 wickets from nine matches, including two five-wicket hauls, demonstrating his prowess in the cricketing world. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sajid Khan was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers versus England (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

2nd Test, Pakistan's Sajid Khan claims 7/111 against England: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:03 pm Oct 17, 202401:03 pm

What's the story Sajid Khan was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers versus England in the 2nd Test being held in Multan. The spinner played a key role on Day 2 by picking four scalps as England were 239/6 at stumps. He claimed another three wickets on Day 3 to help his side bundle England out for 291. This was a superb bowling performance from Sajid.

Wickets

A brilliant show with the ball

Khan's four-wicket haul on Wednesday turned the game on its head. His dismissals of Joe Root, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook played a key role in it. Khan's important breakthroughs came in a devastating 10-ball spell which started with Root's dismissal. This was followed by centurion Duckett. Earlier, he also got the key scalp of Ollie Pope. On Thursday, he wrapped up England's innings.

Information

2nd five-wicket haul for the spinner in Tests

Khan's 7/111 from 26.2 overs saw him race to 32 scalps from nine matches at 33.28. He owns two five-wicket hauls and a match-haul of 10 scalps. As per ESPNcricinfo, 27 of Khan's wickets have come in Asia at 30.66.

Do you know?

6th Pakistan bowler to enter elite list

Khan is now the sixth Pakistan bowler to record a 7-fer or more versus England in Tests. He joins the likes of Abdul Qadir (9/56 and 7/96), Saqlain Mushtaq (8/164), Imran Khan (7/40 and 7/52), Saeed Ajmal (7/55) and Abrar Ahmed (7/114).

Summary

Summary of the match so far

Pakistan managed a score of 366 runs in their first innings. For England, Jack Leach was solid, taking four scalps. In response, England rode on a century from Ben Dukcett to be going well at one stage. However, Pakistan hit back and forced the visitors to lose wickets. Besides Khan, Noman Ali claimed a three-fer. Pakistan took a crucial 75-run lead.