In the 2nd Test against England, Agha Salman delivered a strong performance with a 63-run knock, contributing to a crucial 31-run stand with Saud Shakeel.

This marks Salman's third fifty-plus score in the series, bringing his total to 261 runs at an average of 87.

This marks Salman's third fifty-plus score in the series, bringing his total to 261 runs at an average of 87.

With a career total of 1,190 runs, including three tons and nine fifties, Salman continues to impress on the cricket field.

Pakistan's Agha Salman was the best performer for his side against England (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

2nd Test: Agha Salman slams gritty 63-run knock versus England

By Rajdeep Saha 07:23 pm Oct 17, 202407:23 pm

What's the story Pakistan's Agha Salman was the best performer for his side against England on Day 3 of the 2nd Test in Multan on Thursday. Salman walked in when his side was 114/5 at one stage. His heroics helped Pakistan get to 221. Pakistan, who scored 366 in their 1st innings, folded England for 291 earlier on Day 3. England had resumed at 239/6. Here's more.

Salman puts his hands up and delivers

Salman walked in and shared a crucial 31-run stand alongside Saud Shakeel, who departed for 31. Pakistan lost a few wickets and were reduced to 156/8. Thereafter, Salman took the initiative and played a solid hand. He defended when needed and scored useful runs when the chance was provided. Alongside Sajid Khan (22), he added a valuable 65-run stand. Brydon Carse dismissed Salman.

3rd fifty-plus score for Salman in the ongoing series

Salman had earlier smashed scores worth 104* and 63 in the first Test against England. He has now slammed another fifty to make it three fifty-plus scores. In the first innings, he managed 31. Across four innings, he owns 261 runs at 87.

9th fifty for the batter

Salman has raced to 1,190 runs at an average of 47.60. In addition to three tons, he has smashed nine fifties. In five games versus England, Salman owns 445 runs at 55.62. This was his 4th fifty versus England (100s: 1).