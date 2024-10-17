Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand Women's cricket team, after a strong performance in the T20 World Cup, is set to face the West Indies in the semi-finals.

The West Indies, despite an initial loss, have shown their strength by winning three consecutive games, including a notable victory against England.

Key players to watch include Deandra Dottin from the West Indies, known for her power-hitting, and Georgia Plimmer from New Zealand, who has consistently performed well.

The match will be played at Sharjah

Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand face West Indies challenge

By Rajdeep Saha 07:01 pm Oct 17, 202407:01 pm

What's the story The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is all set for a thrilling semi-final clash as New Zealand gear up to take on the West Indies. The match will be played on October 18 at Sharjah, starting at 7:30pm IST. Both the teams have been impressive throughout the tournament, overcoming initial setbacks and emerging as strong contenders for the final. Here's further details.

Team performance

New Zealand's journey to the semi-finals

New Zealand Women started their campaign with a massive win over India, before going down to Australia. However, they came back stronger, winning their next two matches against Asian sides Sri Lanka and Pakistan. This is the White Ferns' first semi-final berth in a Women's T20 World Cup since 2016, and it was a testament to the team's resilience and determination.

Resilient comeback

West Indies's triumphant run in the tournament

The West Indies began their journey with a loss, but soon turned things around by winning their next three games. Their most memorable victory was against England, one of the tournament favorites, in their last group-stage match. The win not only booked their semi-final spot but also proved the team's mettle under pressure.

Game changers

Key players and strategies in the upcoming match

With Stafanie Taylor missing out due to a knee injury, Qiana Joseph opened the innings and scored a quickfire 52 off 38 balls, sealing a memorable win for West Indies. Meanwhile, New Zealand brought in left-arm spinner Fran Jonas in place of off-spinner Leigh Kasperek for their match against Pakistan. Jonas proved her worth by taking one wicket for just eight runs in two overs.

Historical rivalry

Past encounters and players to watch

Historically, West Indies have won five of the 23 WT20Is they have played against the White Ferns. Two of these victories came in the T20 WC, 2012 and 2016. From West Indies, the player to watch is Deandra Dottin, who has displayed her power-hitting skills at this World Cup with the highest strike rate (167.30) and most sixes (6). From New Zealand's side, Georgia Plimmer has been a consistent performer. She owns 108 runs from four matches at 27.