Who is Brock Purdy? Decoding the quarterback's career stats

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:44 pm Oct 17, 202406:44 pm

What's the story Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, gained national attention after being drafted last in the 2022 NFL Draft. Former President Donald Trump praised Purdy for his remarkable rise from the "Mr. Irrelevant" title to becoming a star quarterback in a recent interview on Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With The Boys We decode the quarterback's rise to stardom and his career stats.

Burdy's rise

'Mr Irrelevant' to a Super Bowl QB, detailing Purdy's rise

Purdy, once the 262nd pick in the 2022 draft, has defied expectations, leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl LVIII. Purdy recorded 23 passes for 255 yards and a TD. Dubbed "Mr. Irrelevant," he stepped up after injuries to other QBs, securing seven straight wins in his rookie season. He then faced Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, showcasing his growth as a poised leader.

2024 season

Purdy and 49ers' 2024 season so far

In just his third season, Purdy has managed 121 passes for 1,629 yards in six games this season. He also boasts nine TDs earning him a passer rating of 100.5. Meanwhile, San Fransisco have a 3-3 record and are currently first in the NFC West. They are also coming off a 24-36 win against the Philadelphia Eagles in week 6.

Career

QB's crunch career stats, regular and postseason

Purdy has shown remarkable consistency throughout his career. In the regular season, he's completed 543 passes for 7,283 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions, boasting a solid 108.9 passer rating. In the playoffs, he's thrown 107 passes for 1,343 yards and six touchdowns in six games. Purdy's stats highlight his growth as a reliable quarterback, earning him the NFL passer rating leader (2023).

Rookie season

Purdy's rookie season highlights

Drafted last in 2022, Brock Purdy defied expectations by stepping in after injuries to lead the 49ers to a successful season. Purdy threw for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns, winning all five starts. He then became the lowest-drafted quarterback to win a playoff game, leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship before an elbow injury cut his season short.

Records

Records broken by the QB in his rookie season

Purdy shattered expectations in his rookie season, becoming the first "Mr. Irrelevant" to throw a touchdown pass in a regular season game. He made history by becoming the only quarterback in his first career start to beat a team led by Tom Brady. Purdy also became the lowest-drafted quarterback to win a playoff game and the first rookie since 1937 to post 200+ yards.