MLB: Decoding the career stats of Walker Buehler
Walker Buehler, the Dodgers' ace, pitched a stellar game against the New York Mets, leading his team to a crucial victory. His dominant performance helped the Dodgers take a one-game lead in the NLCS, after losing the second game 3-7. We decode the game, the Dodgers' and Buehler's 2024 stats, and his MLB career stats.
Dodgers' shutout Mets, take 2-1 lead in NLCS
Buehler delivered a clutch performance, striking out six in four scoreless innings as the Dodgers shut out the Mets 8-0, taking a 2-1 lead in the NLCS. Shohei Ohtani's three-run homer sealed the game, while the Dodgers' bullpen held strong. Buehler, who struggled in the regular season, stepped up in the postseason, helping Los Angeles inch closer to the World Series.
Dodgers and Buehler's 2024 season so far
Off the 16 regular season games, Buehler has a 1-6 record. He managed a 5.38 ERA while giving away 52 runs in 75.1 innings pitched. In two postseason games, he has an ERA of six, with six strikeouts. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are coming off a 98-64 record clinching the NL West Division. They defeated the San Diego Padres 3-2 in the NLDS.
Pitcher's career stats and achievements
In the regular season, Buehler posted a 3.27 ERA across 131 games, with a career-high 215 strikeouts (2019). He has pitched 713.2 innings and is a 2× All-Star (2019, 2021) and World Series champion (2020). In the postseason, Buehler has a 3.25 ERA over 17 games, highlighted by a 0.71 ERA (2019). He owns a 47-22 regular season record and a 3-4 postseason record.
Pitcher's best regular season - 2021
Buehler's best regular season was in 2021. He recorded a career-high 16 wins with four losses and a stellar ERA of 2.47. He also struck out 212 batters over 207.2 innings. Additionally, he allowed fewer hits (149) and walks (52) compared to other seasons, resulting in an impressive 0.97 WHIP. During the 2021 postseason, Buehler had a 4.91 ERA, and 18 strikeouts (four games).