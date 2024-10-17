Summarize Simplifying... In short Walker Buehler, a key player for the Dodgers, has shown impressive performance throughout his career, with a 3.27 ERA across 131 games and a career-high 215 strikeouts in 2019.

Despite a challenging 2024 season with a 1-6 record and a 5.38 ERA, Buehler's best season was in 2021, where he achieved 16 wins, a 2.47 ERA, and 212 strikeouts.

His contributions have helped the Dodgers inch closer to the World Series, demonstrating his value to the team. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Walker Buhler's heroics gets the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the NLCS (Image credit: X/@Dodgers)

MLB: Decoding the career stats of Walker Buehler

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:34 pm Oct 17, 202406:34 pm

What's the story Walker Buehler, the Dodgers' ace, pitched a stellar game against the New York Mets, leading his team to a crucial victory. His dominant performance helped the Dodgers take a one-game lead in the NLCS, after losing the second game 3-7. We decode the game, the Dodgers' and Buehler's 2024 stats, and his MLB career stats.

Game recap

Dodgers' shutout Mets, take 2-1 lead in NLCS

Buehler delivered a clutch performance, striking out six in four scoreless innings as the Dodgers shut out the Mets 8-0, taking a 2-1 lead in the NLCS. Shohei Ohtani's three-run homer sealed the game, while the Dodgers' bullpen held strong. Buehler, who struggled in the regular season, stepped up in the postseason, helping Los Angeles inch closer to the World Series.

2024 season

Dodgers and Buehler's 2024 season so far

Off the 16 regular season games, Buehler has a 1-6 record. He managed a 5.38 ERA while giving away 52 runs in 75.1 innings pitched. In two postseason games, he has an ERA of six, with six strikeouts. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are coming off a 98-64 record clinching the NL West Division. They defeated the San Diego Padres 3-2 in the NLDS.

Career

Pitcher's career stats and achievements

In the regular season, Buehler posted a 3.27 ERA across 131 games, with a career-high 215 strikeouts (2019). He has pitched 713.2 innings and is a 2× All-Star (2019, 2021) and World Series champion (2020). In the postseason, Buehler has a 3.25 ERA over 17 games, highlighted by a 0.71 ERA (2019). He owns a 47-22 regular season record and a 3-4 postseason record.

2021 season

Pitcher's best regular season - 2021

Buehler's best regular season was in 2021. He recorded a career-high 16 wins with four losses and a stellar ERA of 2.47. He also struck out 212 batters over 207.2 innings. Additionally, he allowed fewer hits (149) and walks (52) compared to other seasons, resulting in an impressive 0.97 WHIP. During the 2021 postseason, Buehler had a 4.91 ERA, and 18 strikeouts (four games).