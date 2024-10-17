Summarize Simplifying... In short Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs' quarterback, made NFL history by becoming the fastest player to reach 7,500 passing yards in 2019.

#OTDTY: Mahomes surpassed Kurt Warner to become the fastest player to 7,500 passing yards (Image credit: X/@Chiefs)

#ThisDayThatYear: Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest to 7,500 passing yards (2019)

What's the story On October 17, 2019, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 7,500 passing yards. Mahomes achieved this milestone in just 24 games during a 30-6 victory against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field. Meanwhile, we decode Mahomes's career stats, the record, and the record-setting game.

Game recap

Mahomes suffers injury but sets a record

The Chiefs snapped a two-game losing streak with a 30-6 victory over the Broncos, despite losing Mahomes to a dislocated knee in the second quarter. Before the injury, Mahomes became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 7,500 passing yards, surpassing Kurt Warner (27 games). Backup QB Matt Moore led the Chiefs. Their defense dominated with nine sacks and 71 rushing yards allowed.

2019 season

Chiefs' 2019 Super Bowl victory and Mahomes's first ring

The Chiefs finished the season 12-4, claimed first in AFC West, and won the Divisional Playoffs (51-31 vs. Houston Texans). They won the AFC Championship (35-24 vs. Tennesse Titans), and the Super Bowl LIV 31-20 against the San Fransisco 49ers. Mahomes posted a 105.3 passer rating, 4,031 yards, 26 TDs, and five interceptions. He earned a Pro Bowl appearance, Super Bowl MVP, and championship.

Stats

QB's career regular season stats

Throughout his career, which includes 99 regular-season games, Mahomes has completed 2,450 passes of 3,682 attempts, achieving a completion percentage of 66.5%. He has amassed 29,083 passing yards, thrown 224 touchdowns, and recorded 67 interceptions, resulting in a career passer rating of 103.1.

Postseason

Impressive post-season numbers

In postseason play, Mahomes has participated in 18 games, completing 456 of 672 passes for a completion percentage of 67.9%. He has thrown for a total of 5,135 yards, with 41 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, leading to a passer rating of 105.8. His postseason performances have included crucial moments that have propelled the Chiefs to victory thrice, consecutively for two seasons (2022 and 2023).

Records

Noteworthy records by Mahomes

The Chiefs QB holds several NFL records, including the fastest quarterback to reach 10,000 passing yards in just 34 games and total yards (passing and rushing) in a season: 5,608 (2022). He is also the joint-record holder for most passing touchdowns in a postseason: 11 (2021) and holds the record for the total touchdowns (passing and rushing) in a postseason: 12 (2019, 2021).

Accolades

Mahomes NFL achievements and awards

Apart from being a 3-time Super Bowl champion (LIV, LVII, LVIII), Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (LIV, LVII, LVIII). He is also a 2-time NFL Most Valuable Player (2018, 2022). He won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2018.