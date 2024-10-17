Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 1982 World Series, the St. Louis Cardinals clinched their 11th championship title, defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3.

#OTDTY: Robin Yount set a World Series record by recording two four-hit games (1982)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:23 pm Oct 17, 202406:23 pm

What's the story On October 17, 1982, Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Robin Yount made World Series history by becoming the first player to have two four-hit games in a single World Series. Yount's performance helped lead the Brewers to a 6-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 5, putting Milwaukee ahead 3-2 in the series. We decode this historical record, the game, and Yount's stats.

1982 World Series

Recap of the 1982 World Series

The 1982 World Series, the 79th edition, featured the St. Louis Cardinals (National League champions) and the Milwaukee Brewers (American League champions). The best-of-seven series ended with the Cardinals winning 4-3, securing their 11th championship title. Notably, the 1982 WS remains the Brewers' only World Series appearance to date, and they have the second-longest pennant drought in the National League.

Game 1 recap

Brewers shutout Cardinals, take 1-0 lead in World Series

In Game 1 of the 1982 World Series, the Brewers dominated the Cardinals 10-0. Mike Caldwell pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits. Paul Molitor set a World Series record with five hits, while Yount added four. Key runs came from a Ted Simmons homer, multiple RBI singles, and a Keith Hernandez error. Notably, this was Milwaukee's first World Series game.

Game 5 recap

Yount sets WS record, Milwaukee take 3-2 lead

In Game 5 of the 1982 World Series, the Brewers defeated the Cardinals 6-4, with Caldwell earning his second win. Yount hit a home run and made history by becoming the first player with two four-hit games in a single World Series. The Cardinals rallied late, but Bob McClure sealed the win, marking Milwaukee County Stadium's final postseason game.

Career stats

Yount's career stats, regular and postseason

Yount played 2,856 regular-season games, collecting 3,142 hits with a .285 average across 20 MLB seasons. His standout 1982 season included 210 hits, 29 homers, and 114 RBIs, earning him AL MVP honors. In the postseason, Yount hit .344 with a .419 on-base percentage over 17 games. As mentioned above, he also set a World Series record with two 4-hit games.