Summarize Simplifying... In short Babar Azam, the former captain of Pakistan's cricket team, voluntarily stepped down to focus on his game, according to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Following Babar's decision, Mohammad Rizwan has been announced as the new white-ball captain, with Salman Ali Agha as his deputy.

Naqvi emphasized Babar's value to the team and supported his decision, hoping for him to regain his form. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Babar Azam has quit Pakistan captaincy (Image source: X/@ICC)

Babar Azam's decision to quit captaincy was personal: PCB Chairman

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:46 am Oct 28, 202411:46 am

What's the story Former all-format captain of Pakistan's cricket team, Babar Azam, voluntarily stepped down from the role. His decision came after Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in India last year. Despite a change in leadership at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this year and his reappointment as captain for the T20 World Cup 2024, Babar decided to step down after yet another disappointing show.

Clarification

PCB chairman refutes claims of forced resignation

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has refuted allegations that Babar was pressured to resign. Addressing a media conference on Sunday in Lahore, Naqvi clarified that it was completely Babar's decision to resign as captain. He stressed that nobody from the PCB had forced him into the decision, refuting speculation from fans and experts who believed otherwise. As per him, Babar "didn't want to be captain" and "no one forced him to resign as captain.".

Support

Naqvi highlights Babar's value and supports his decision

Further emphasizing Babar's importance to the team, Naqvi said he is an asset for Pakistan. He revealed that Babar had spoken to coaches and others before deciding to step down as captain. Naqvi supported Babar's decision saying that he wants to focus more on his game and everyone hopes for him to regain his form. "Whatever his decision was... Babar wants to focus more on his game, and we all want him to return to his form," he said.

Succession

Mohammad Rizwan announced as new white-ball captain

After Babar's resignation, the PCB has named Mohammad Rizwan as the new white-ball captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team. All-rounder Salman Ali Agha will be his deputy. Naqvi disclosed that the decision was taken after consulting all selectors and five mentors who unanimously agreed on the appointments. Meanwhile, Shan Masood will continue as the Test skipper.