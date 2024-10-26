Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Rawalpindi Test, Sajid Khan showcased his bowling prowess by claiming a total of 10 wickets.

He started with Ollie Pope and ended with Jack Leach, helping restrict England to just 112 in their 2nd innings.

This performance follows his nine-wicket haul in the previous match, bringing his series total to 19 and overall career tally to 44.

Sajid also achieved a personal milestone by surpassing 250 first-class wickets.

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan claimed a match haul of 10 wickets versus England (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Rawalpindi Test: Sajid Khan claims match haul of 10 wickets

By Rajdeep Saha 01:34 pm Oct 26, 202401:34 pm

What's the story Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan claimed a match haul of 10 wickets versus England in the third and final Test held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. After claiming 6/128 in the first innings, Sajid took a four-fer in the 3rd innings. His splendid show helped Pakistan trounce England by nine wickets as the hosts won the series 2-1. Here's more.

Bowling

Six scalps in the 1st innings

Sajid opened his account with the scalp of Ollie Pope, whose attempted sweep saw him miss the ball as he was trumped LBW. A spinning delivery then got Joe Root. Sajid got Harry Brook next, who was castled while attempting a sweep shot. England were 118/6 as Sajid got Ben Stokes caught at slip. Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach were his next victims.

Information

Four-fer in the 3rd innings

England managed just 112 in their 2nd innings. Sajid got the crucial scalp of Ben Duckett on Friday before completing his four-fer on Saturday. He dismissed Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson and Rehan Ahmed. He claimed 4/69 from 18 overs.

Numbers

Sajid's crunch numbers

Sajid's 10 scalps came after he took nine wickets in the previous match in Multan. He went on to finish with 19 scalps in the series. Overall, Sajid has raced to 44 scalps at 30.79. In the first innings, he took his third fifer in the format. In the 3rd innings, he took his 2nd four-fer. Sajid also surpassed 250 FC wickets (256).