Ahmed took 7 wickets in 30 overs against New Zealand in 1996, leading Pakistan to victory.

In 2022, Ali recorded figures of 07 against Australia in a drawn match.

Khan, in 2024, managed figures of 28 against England, contributing to his overall 40 wickets in 10 Tests.

Pakistan's Sajid Khan picked up a six-fer (6/128) against England in Rawalpindi (Image credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Presenting the best Test figures (innings) by spinners in Rawalpindi

By Pavan Thimmaiah Edited by Rajdeep Saha 09:26 pm Oct 24, 202409:26 pm

What's the story The series deciding third Test between Pakistan and England saw spinner Sajid Khan rule the roost with a six-fer. Pakistan spinners Sajid Khan (6/128) and Noman Ali (3/88) did a commendable job as Pakistan bowled England out for 267 in the first innings on Day 1. Here we decode the best Test figures (innings) by spinners at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

#1

Mushtaq Ahmed - 6/87 vs New Zealand, 1996

Mushtaq Ahmed shone with 6/87 in 30 overs versus New Zealand in the 1996 Test. Mushtaq's six-fer came during the the first innings. He bowled three maidens in NZ's score of 249. In NZ's 2nd innings, Mushtaq took two wickets as NZ perished for 168. Pakistan, who scored 430 runs in their 1st innings, won the match by an innings and 13 runs.

#2

Noman Ali - 6/107 vs Australia, 2022

Noman Ali recorded figures of 6/107 against Australia in their first innings of the first Test. He bowled 38.1 overs (nine maidens). Australia scored 459 in response to Pakistan's 476/4d. The match was drawn after Pakistan scored 252/0 in their 2nd innings.

#3

Sajid Khan - 6/128 vs England, 2024

As mentioned earlier, Sajid managed figures of 6/128 in the first innings of the third Test. He bowled 29.2 overs, (four maidens), and picked up crucial wickets of Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes. Overall, Sajid has amassed 40 wickets in 10 Tests (18 innings) at an average of 32.15. He also owns one ten-wicket match haul and three five-wicket hauls. (Best bowling innings: 8/42).

#4

Will Jacks - 6/161 vs Pakistan, 2022

Will Jacks managed figures worth 6/161 during the first innings of the first Test in 2022. Responding to England's 657, Pakistan were folded for 579 courtesy of Jack's six-fer. England won by 74 runs, setting a target of 343 and folding Pakistan for 268 (4th innings). Overall, Jacks owns six wickets in two Tests, (avg: 38.66), with a five-wicket haul.