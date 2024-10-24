Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's cricketer Sajid Khan has shared insights on the differences between Rawalpindi and Multan pitches, crediting the Pakistan Cricket Board and Aqib Khan for their strategic planning in creating a spin-friendly pitch.

He also praised his teammate Noman Ali for their successful wicket-taking partnership.

Sajid's performance has been impressive, with 40 scalps in 10 matches and surpassing 250 First-Class wickets. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sajid bowled four maidens in his 29.2 overs (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan's Sajid Khan discusses differences between Rawalpindi and Multan pitches

By Rajdeep Saha 08:43 pm Oct 24, 202408:43 pm

What's the story Pakistan's cricket star, Sajid Khan, has opened up about the difference between the Rawalpindi and Multan Test pitches. He noted that while it was easier to get wickets in Multan, he had to change his approach in Rawalpindi. This included changing his pace to outsmart the batters during the third Test match. Sajid claimed six wickets for 128 runs as England perished for 267 in their 1st innings. Earlier, he managed nine wickets in the Multan Test.

Tactical shift

Sajid's strategy adjustment for Rawalpindi pitch

Sajid had explained his approach to the Rawalpindi pitch during a press conference. He had said, "On this wicket, 25-30 overs, something will happen, and after that the ball gets softer." He had compared this with the Multan wicket where even a softened ball could yield results. However, he had clarified that such was not the case on the Rawalpindi pitch.

Acknowledgment

Sajid credits PCB and Aqib Khan for spinners' success

Sajid also thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and former cricketer Aqib Khan. He lauded their strategic planning which led to Pakistan's win. "Credits to the newly appointed selection committee. Especially our chairman head coach and Aqib bhai," Sajid said, appreciating their efforts in preparing a spin-friendly pitch in Rawalpindi.

Teamwork

Sajid and Noman's successful partnership in Test cricket

Sajid also praised his teammate Noman Ali, with whom he has shared many successful wicket-taking partnerships. "Noman is really experienced, he tells me a lot of things. There is always enjoyment when I get wickets alongside him," Sajid said. This duo has been a force to reckon with in Pakistan's Test cricket team.

Performance

A solid show on offer from Sajid

Sajid opened his account with the scalp of Ollie Pope, whose attempted sweep saw him miss the ball as he was trumped LBW. A spinning delivery then got Joe Root. Sajid got Harry Brook next, who was castled while attempting a sweep shot. England were 118/6 as Sajid got Ben Stokes caught at slip. Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach were his next victims.

Numbers

Sajid surpasses 250 FC wickets

Sajid bowled four maidens in his 29.2 overs. In 10 matches, Sajid has raced to 40 scalps at 32.15. This was his 3rd five-wicket haul in Tests. He also owns a 10-wicket match haul. In the ongoing series, Sajid has 15 scalps from two matches at 22.13. As per ESPNcricinfo, 19 of his Test wickets have come at home. Meanwhile, Sajid also completed 250 wickets in First-Class cricket. He owns 252 wickets. This was his 14th five-wicket haul.